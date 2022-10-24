ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester to make late decision on forward Kwesi Appiah

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Colchester will make a late decision on Kwesi Appiah when they face Crawley.

The 32-year-old striker has missed the U’s last two league games with a knock and will be assessed.

Boss Matt Bloomfield may make changes on the back of successive league defeats and could reintroduce Frank Nouble to his starting line-up.

Alex Newby is also another option after coming off the bench in his last five games.

Crawley are looking to maintain their impressive upturn after winning back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

Striker Ashley Nadesan has four goals in his last four games, including a brace in the 3-2 win over Mansfield.

Fellow forward Aramide Oteh may also be included after featuring in the Reds’ last two games as a late substitute.

Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe is fit again and will provide competition for current stopper David Robson.

Related
Colchester wait on Cole Skuse for Stevenage clash

Colchester must check on midfielder Cole Skuse ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash against Stevenage. The 36-year-old hobbled off in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Stevenage after taking a knock. Manager Matt Bloomfield also has a concern over left-back Ryan Clampin, who suffered cramp in...
Dean Henderson doing all he can to earn World Cup spot – Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper believes Dean Henderson has given himself the best chance of making England’s World Cup squad with his performances for Nottingham Forest this season. Henderson has proved his worth in the early part of the campaign after his season-loan long from Manchester United. The 25-year-old has certainly been...
QPR denied return to top spot as loan duo fire Birmingham to victory

QPR missed the chance to return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship after being beaten 2-0 by Birmingham at St Andrew’s. Auston Trusty and Emmanuel Longelo, on loan from Arsenal and West Ham respectively, gave spirited Birmingham the perfect platform for victory with first-half goals. Then Birmingham...
Ben Davies: Rangers have chance to put things right against Aberdeen

Ben Davies has no qualms with Rangers fans venting their frustrations at Ibrox in recent weeks but hopes to hear the sound of cheers against Aberdeen on Saturday. Boos rang round the Rangers stadium following the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Championship side Dundee and after the Light Blues rescued a cinch Premiership point with a late equaliser against Livingston last weekend.
Sead Haksabanovic happy with hectic schedule at Celtic on way to full fitness

Celtic attacker Sead Haksabanovic is preparing for his ninth match in October but the recent signing is happy to keep playing as he feels it is the best route to full fitness. The Montenegro international’s versatility has been a major bonus for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during a particularly hectic month and amid injuries to the like of Callum McGregor and Jota, the latter of whom is in contention to return at Livingston on Sunday.
Kemar Roofe suffers fresh injury blow for Rangers

Kemar Roofe is out of the Rangers squad for the visit of Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after his latest calf injury. Charlie McCann is available again after missing the trip to Napoli in midweek due to not being in the Gers’ Champions League squad. Midfielder Ryan...
England duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips can make World Cup – Pep Guardiola

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips will not return to action for Manchester City before Gareth Southgate names his England squad on November 10 but Pep Guardiola believes both players can still make it to the World Cup. Guardiola has an injury concern of his own over star striker Erling Haaland...
Coventry defender Fankaty Dabo ruled out of clash with Blackpool

Coventry defender Fankaty Dabo is unavailable for the Sky Blues’ Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackpool after sustaining a quadricep injury. The defender came off after the first half of City’s 2-2 draw with Rotherham on Tuesday and is set for at least a few weeks out. Martyn...
Jarrod Bowen in contention to face Manchester United after ankle injury

Jarrod Bowen could return to the West Ham squad to face Manchester United after David Moyes played down fears of a World Cup injury scare. England hopeful Bowen missed Thursday night’s Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg with an ankle injury. But Hammers boss Moyes revealed on Friday that...
