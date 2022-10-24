Colchester to make late decision on forward Kwesi Appiah

Colchester will make a late decision on Kwesi Appiah when they face Crawley.

The 32-year-old striker has missed the U’s last two league games with a knock and will be assessed.

Boss Matt Bloomfield may make changes on the back of successive league defeats and could reintroduce Frank Nouble to his starting line-up.

Alex Newby is also another option after coming off the bench in his last five games.

Crawley are looking to maintain their impressive upturn after winning back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

Striker Ashley Nadesan has four goals in his last four games, including a brace in the 3-2 win over Mansfield.

Fellow forward Aramide Oteh may also be included after featuring in the Reds’ last two games as a late substitute.

Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe is fit again and will provide competition for current stopper David Robson.

