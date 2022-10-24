Adjuvant pembrolizumab improved distant-metastasis free survival and lowered risk of recurrence in melanoma patients

Read full article on original website
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
aarp.org
Do You Really Need That Colonoscopy?
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. But a recent study that has garnered much public attention has called into...
cdc.gov
Getting a Flu Vaccine and a COVID-19 Vaccine at the Same Time
You can get both vaccines in one arm (at least an inch apart), or a vaccine in each arm. It’s up to you. For certain flu vaccines that might be more likely to cause symptoms where they are injected, separate arms are recommended if possible. You can get a...
scitechdaily.com
Study Finds New Health Benefits of Walnuts
Eating walnuts may reinforce favorable health effects such as improved diet quality and increased probability of physical activity. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts early in life showed a greater likelihood of being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood after reviewing 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements.
WebMD
Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness
Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
Healthline
Understanding Your A1C: Frequently Asked Questions for Better Diabetes Management
The hemoglobin A1c is a cornerstone blood test used in diabetes management since the 1990s. This test is taken at a physician’s office or diagnostic lab, either by fingerstick or blood draw from your vein. The A1C looks at your past 3 months or so of glucose levels, providing an average over that period of time to provide a more bird’s-eye view of how your diabetes management has been overall.
technologynetworks.com
New Drug Combination Effective for Complex Urinary Tract Infections
An international study led by a Rutgers scientist comparing new and older treatments against complicated urinary tract infections has found a new drug combination to be more effective, especially against stubborn, drug-resistant infections. Describing the results in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), researchers in the ALLIUM Phase...
2minutemedicine.com
Risk factors for mortality following major surgeries in older US adults
1. In this prospective cohort study, the mortality rate in community-living older persons in the United States following major surgery within one year was 13.4%. 2. Age 90 or above, frailty, and probable dementia were associated with significantly increased one-year mortality rates in community-living older adults following major surgery. Evidence...
Ars Technica
With shots and infections, the most common COVID symptoms have shifted
As people build up immunity to SARS-CoV-2 through vaccines, boosters, and infections, the most commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 have shifted, making the deadly pandemic infection more difficult for many people to distinguish from standard cold-weather viruses. That's according to recent survey data collected in the ZOE COVID Study, an...
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine jabs you’ve had, major study says
The COVID symptoms you get depend on how many vaccine doses you’ve had, according to a major study. If you’ve ever had COVID, there’s a chance you’re all too familiar with symptoms of the virus, which include a cough, tiredness, and headaches. But as the virus...
babyboomers.com
How to Manage Incontinence After Menopause
Every woman will experience menopause and its symptoms, though conditions that often arise, like urinary incontinence, are common but not normal. Urinary incontinence is a condition that usually occurs in adult women following pregnancy but is actually most prevalent during or after menopause due to the weakening of the pelvic floor or loss of vaginal elasticity. A recent Science Daily study reports urinary incontinence and overactive bladder syndrome (OAB) significantly increases for women in postmenopausal age. With the number of menopausal women worldwide estimated to reach 1.1 billion by 2025, women must understand now what treatments are available to combat incontinence.
Women's Health
What Does Magnesium Do For The Body? The Benefits And Potential Side Effects, Explained
There are certain nutrients you probably have at least some idea of what they do for you. But, while magnesium is important for your body to operate smoothly, it’s not as well-known as some others, like vitamin C and calcium. But it's a good idea to at least have magnesium and its potential benefits on your radar.
Medical Researchers Say Certain Fruits Slow Aging
Scientists, nutritionists and medical doctors largely agree on the importance of diet for health and longevity. Some research suggests certain fruits can measurably slow the aging process.
cohaitungchi.com
What can you eat on a low-carb diet?
Many people find following a low-carb diet challenging, particularly at the beginning of the diet. The following low-carb diet tips might help people stick to their diet and may help them lose weight successfully. You are reading: Foods on low carb diet | What can you eat on a low-carb...
labroots.com
A Promising Biomarker for Osteoarthritis Has Been Found
Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, is difficult to diagnose early. Osteoarthritis affects over 32 million adults in the United States alone, causing symptoms of pain, aching, stiffness, decreased range of motion, and swelling. Osteoarthritis can impact a person’s ability to do daily tasks or go to work.
2minutemedicine.com
Financial incentives effective in increasing smoking cessation rates in the UK
1. In this prospective randomized controlled trial, in actively smoking pregnant women, findings suggest that offering incentives as part of a smoking cessation program resulted in a significant increase in biochemically confirmed smoking cessation rates in late pregnancy in the United Kingdom (UK). Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Maternal tobacco...
2minutemedicine.com
Rapid antigen tests detect delta and omicron variants of SARS-COV-2 with similar efficacy
1. Rapid antigen tests had similar sensitivity in detecting coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) omicron and delta variants. 2. Rapid antigen test performance was more effective when reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) results were positive for longer than 48 hours. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rapid antigen tests for...
Medical News Today
What to know about clementines
Clementines are a type of mandarin. These bright orange citrus fruits have a sweet flavor and are easy to peel, making them a tasty and convenient snack. Like other citrus fruits, clementines are also a good source of nutrients, such as vitamin C and potassium. Continue reading to find out...
Be ready for flu season, holiday COVID-19 surge: Face masks, testing kits and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the U.S., and people are still getting sick. Now, health...
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 and the gut
The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has infected over 625 million to date and caused over 6.5 million deaths. Although COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease, it can also lead to neurological and digestive symptoms. A new...
