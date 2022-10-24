Read full article on original website
Man, 23, killed in Southwest Michigan crash with semi
CASS COUNTY, MI – A man died in a crash with a semitrailer Wednesday morning. A man, 24, of Elkhart, Indiana, was driving around 9 a.m., Oct. 26, near Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Alexander Villalobos, 23, of Elkhart, was a passenger in the car.
WNDU
Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-car crash in Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the 79-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac south on State Road 13, near SR 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNDU
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
WNDU
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
WNDU
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
abc57.com
One dead, three injured in crash on US 12
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- One person died and several others were injured in a head-on collision on US 12 Wednesday afternoon, according to Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police. The investigation revealed Ariel Villa, 27, was traveling westbound on US 12 near Island Road when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on, police said.
WNDU
One arrested in Elkhart shooting investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Carriage House Apartments complex. Officers were called just after 1:05 p.m. to the 1000 block area of Portage Lane on a report of shots fired. While they were investigating, they learned a man with a gunshot wound was at the hospital and indicated he had been shot in that area.
WNDU
Berrien Springs man charged with arson in Coloma fire
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien Springs man has been charged in connection with a fire earlier this month in Coloma. Officers with the Coloma Township Police Department responded to an explosion in the 200 block of Ellendale Drive back on Oct. 13. Police say a three-story apartment building had smoke coming out of the windows and a vehicle behind the building was on fire.
WANE-TV
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Crash Severely Injures Driver
An 18-year-old Warsaw woman was severely injured Monday night after her motorcycle hit a utility pole. According to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Cecelia R. Baist, 18, Warsaw, was eastbound on CR 450N near North CR 375E at about 8:08 p.m. when her 50cc class B motorcycle left the road and hit a Kosciusko REMC utility pole. Baist was ejected from the motorcycle, a 2023 Honda NCW. The report states she was not wearing a helmet or any other safety gear.
WANE-TV
Crash closes lanes of Coliseum Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash along Coliseum Boulevard shut down multiple lanes of the thoroughfare midday Wednesday. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. at Coliseum Boulevard at Crescent Avenue, dispatchers told WANE 15. Police at the scene said a SUV was headed north on Crescent Avenue when...
WANE-TV
Driver hits metal barrier head-on in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6. Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
abc57.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at Carriage House Apartments
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. The shooting happened at the Carriage House Apartment complex in the 1000 block of Portage Lane. After police responded to the scene they learned a man was at Elkhart General hospital with...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
WNDU
South Bend man sentenced to over 14 years for several armed robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was sentenced to over 14 years in prison on Thursday. Quandre Gavin, 20, pleaded guilty to six counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 171 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.
abc57.com
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Alcohol, speed led to fatal 3-car crash on southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating what is now a fatal crash that happened Monday on the city’s southeast side. Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Paulding and Decatur roads around 11:45 a.m. Police initially responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Hanna Street and Decatur Road. A section of Paulding Road between Hanna and Decatur is back open after being blocked off near the Sunoco gas station during the initial investigation.
abc57.com
Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
