Fire departments from across Door County helped after woman fell 40-50 feet at park

Investigators promise 'as much information as possible' when bonfire probe finished
(WLUK) -- Four victims of the Pulaski-area bonfire explosion remain hospitalized as of Friday, Shawano County sheriff's officials say. Investigators released a statement Friday afternoon saying they are continuing to meet with victims and witnesses, and have received more information about the explosion. The explosion happened two weeks ago at...
Cana Island Lighthouse season includes renovations and lower Lake Michigan levels
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- With the forecast calling for some nice weather in the coming days, many are making plans to head outdoors. The Cana Island Lighthouse is a popular destination, and as the season winds down, people will see some changes on the final weekend. Waves gently lap the...
70-year-old pedestrian killed in Green Bay while crossing street
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 70-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle while crossing Harrison Street in Green Bay. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Mather Street shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. The driver allegedly hit the pedestrian while the man was walking across the...
Maintenance to close parts of Highway 141/Allouez Avenue roundabout next week
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- A Bellevue roundabout will be closed to various routes next week to address safety hazards. Maintenance crews will be repairing two failed inlets in the inner circle of the Highway 141/Allouez Avenue roundabout. The inlets are causing water to collect and pose a significant safety hazard, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Duck hunters asked to fill out questionnaire for Lake Michigan, Green Bay
(WLUK) -- Duck hunters who hunt on the waters of Lake Michigan and Green Bay are being asked to fill out a questionnaire. Beginning last year and running through 2025, Wisconsin's duck hunt includes and open water zone. It starts 500 feet offshore and extends to the Wisconsin/Michigan boundary. The...
72-year-old Racine County man found
RACINE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a 72-year-old man. Paul David Schwalenberg was last seen at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in Yorkville. He left his home in his red 2014 Ford pick-up truck (license plate WI-KY8803) to go to the Veteran's Administration Medical...
January fundraiser for bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI (WLUK) -- A new fundraiser for the bonfire victims has been created. It's Saturday, January 21, 2023 at The Barn at Sunset Acres. It will go from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be raffles, a silent auction, bake sale and much more. All proceeds will go to the bonfire...
State and local leaders examine Door County creative arts' impact
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- With $20.9 billion in overall economic impact in 2021, tourism in Wisconsin can be described as big business. People are spending money on many things, and a statewide push is on to examine the impact of the arts on the economy and more. From a calm...
Community weighs in on the future of Pamperin Park
HOWARD (WLUK) -- Children lined up Wednesday -- not just for their turn on the slide at the playground -- but also to cast their vote on the future of Pamperin Park. The playground has been a community staple for over 25 years. Its age brings strong sentimental value but also calls for revitalization, according to park staff.
Door County Y's capital campaign goal well within reach
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- The finish line is in sight for the Door County Y. The Heart of the Community Capital Campaign project has raised $9.9 million for the revitalization of the Door County Y Sturgeon Bay center. That leaves $350,000 left to raise of its $10.3 million goal. Campaign...
Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee looks to hire nearly 100 part-time workers ahead of November opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With a new grocery store coming to the Green Bay area in less than two weeks, Hy-Vee is looking to fill nearly 100 jobs. In all, the Ashwaubenon store is expected to create more than 500 jobs for the area. If you are looking for a job,...
WPS and We Energies request energy bill hikes affecting residential customers
(WLUK) -- Your electric bill could be on the rise under a new proposal Wisconsin Public Service submitted. WPS is looking to increase its residential customer rate by 14.7%. That could jack up the average bill to more than $170 a year. WE Energies -- Wisconsin Public Service's sister company...
Gov. Evers nominates Bay of Green Bay for National Estuarine Research Reserve
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The process in making a Green Bay site a National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) took a step forward. Governor Tony Evers says he will nominate the Bay of Green Bay to become a NERR in a letter. The full nomination document will be submitted to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in late November.
Northeast Wisconsin hospitals impacted by multiple viruses, including RSV
(WLUK) -- As cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, surge nationwide, a doctor with Bellin Health says Northeast Wisconsin isn't immune. Dr. Brad Burmeister, an emergency medicine physician, says hospitals in the area are seeing the impact of multiple viruses. Those viruses include RSV and rhinovirus, which causes the common cold and cases of influenza.
Wisconsin reports most COVID deaths since March; new case activity low in our area
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting the most single-day COVID-19 deaths in seven months. The Department of Health Services reported 18 new deaths on Thursday, the most since March 25. The seven-day average of deaths rose to six. As for current virus activity, all but one county in Northeast...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, deaths up in latest daily report
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin dipped slightly, while deaths ticked up on the state's latest daily report. The Department of Health Services reported 1,038 new confirmed cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average fell slightly to 904, following four straight days of increases. Seven-day average test positivity fell...
Grants will have a positive impact on women, girls in Green Bay area
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Nearly a dozen area nonprofits aimed at positively impacting women and girls received more than $81,000 in grants. The Women's Fund of Greater Green Bay issued the grants to the 11 nonprofits. The grant recipients are:. Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay | Girls...
North Carolina man arrested in connection to 1984 rape, attempted murder
Police in North Carolina said they arrested a man in connection to a rape and attempted murder that dates back to 1984. During a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Geoff Jones of the Columbia Missouri Police Department said James F. Wilson, 59, is facing charges. Jones said the arrest...
Door County high school students explore manufacturing career opportunities
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County group is looking to spark students' interest in manufacturing work to close out "Manufacturing Month." The Door County Economic Development Corporation put together a career-awareness event as part of Wisconsin's Manufacturing Month. Some Door County high school students toured the Hatco plant in...
Bellin offering COVID-19 boosters to everyone 5 and older
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Everyone 5 and older can now get the new COVID-19 booster shot through Bellin Health. The Green Bay-based health system announced Friday that it is offering Pfizer's bivalent booster to everyone 5 and older, and Moderna's bivalent booster to everyone 6 and older. "Bivalent" means the...
