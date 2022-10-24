ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Fire departments from across Door County helped after woman fell 40-50 feet at park

By Lydia Andersen, Scott Hurley, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

70-year-old pedestrian killed in Green Bay while crossing street

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 70-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a vehicle while crossing Harrison Street in Green Bay. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Mather Street shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. The driver allegedly hit the pedestrian while the man was walking across the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Maintenance to close parts of Highway 141/Allouez Avenue roundabout next week

BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- A Bellevue roundabout will be closed to various routes next week to address safety hazards. Maintenance crews will be repairing two failed inlets in the inner circle of the Highway 141/Allouez Avenue roundabout. The inlets are causing water to collect and pose a significant safety hazard, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
BELLEVUE, WI
Fox11online.com

Duck hunters asked to fill out questionnaire for Lake Michigan, Green Bay

(WLUK) -- Duck hunters who hunt on the waters of Lake Michigan and Green Bay are being asked to fill out a questionnaire. Beginning last year and running through 2025, Wisconsin's duck hunt includes and open water zone. It starts 500 feet offshore and extends to the Wisconsin/Michigan boundary. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

72-year-old Racine County man found

RACINE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a 72-year-old man. Paul David Schwalenberg was last seen at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in Yorkville. He left his home in his red 2014 Ford pick-up truck (license plate WI-KY8803) to go to the Veteran's Administration Medical...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

January fundraiser for bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI (WLUK) -- A new fundraiser for the bonfire victims has been created. It's Saturday, January 21, 2023 at The Barn at Sunset Acres. It will go from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be raffles, a silent auction, bake sale and much more. All proceeds will go to the bonfire...
PULASKI, WI
Fox11online.com

Community weighs in on the future of Pamperin Park

HOWARD (WLUK) -- Children lined up Wednesday -- not just for their turn on the slide at the playground -- but also to cast their vote on the future of Pamperin Park. The playground has been a community staple for over 25 years. Its age brings strong sentimental value but also calls for revitalization, according to park staff.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Door County Y's capital campaign goal well within reach

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- The finish line is in sight for the Door County Y. The Heart of the Community Capital Campaign project has raised $9.9 million for the revitalization of the Door County Y Sturgeon Bay center. That leaves $350,000 left to raise of its $10.3 million goal. Campaign...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Gov. Evers nominates Bay of Green Bay for National Estuarine Research Reserve

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The process in making a Green Bay site a National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) took a step forward. Governor Tony Evers says he will nominate the Bay of Green Bay to become a NERR in a letter. The full nomination document will be submitted to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in late November.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin hospitals impacted by multiple viruses, including RSV

(WLUK) -- As cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, surge nationwide, a doctor with Bellin Health says Northeast Wisconsin isn't immune. Dr. Brad Burmeister, an emergency medicine physician, says hospitals in the area are seeing the impact of multiple viruses. Those viruses include RSV and rhinovirus, which causes the common cold and cases of influenza.
Fox11online.com

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, deaths up in latest daily report

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin dipped slightly, while deaths ticked up on the state's latest daily report. The Department of Health Services reported 1,038 new confirmed cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average fell slightly to 904, following four straight days of increases. Seven-day average test positivity fell...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Grants will have a positive impact on women, girls in Green Bay area

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Nearly a dozen area nonprofits aimed at positively impacting women and girls received more than $81,000 in grants. The Women's Fund of Greater Green Bay issued the grants to the 11 nonprofits. The grant recipients are:. Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay | Girls...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

North Carolina man arrested in connection to 1984 rape, attempted murder

Police in North Carolina said they arrested a man in connection to a rape and attempted murder that dates back to 1984. During a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Geoff Jones of the Columbia Missouri Police Department said James F. Wilson, 59, is facing charges. Jones said the arrest...
COLUMBIA, MO
Fox11online.com

Door County high school students explore manufacturing career opportunities

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County group is looking to spark students' interest in manufacturing work to close out "Manufacturing Month." The Door County Economic Development Corporation put together a career-awareness event as part of Wisconsin's Manufacturing Month. Some Door County high school students toured the Hatco plant in...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bellin offering COVID-19 boosters to everyone 5 and older

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Everyone 5 and older can now get the new COVID-19 booster shot through Bellin Health. The Green Bay-based health system announced Friday that it is offering Pfizer's bivalent booster to everyone 5 and older, and Moderna's bivalent booster to everyone 6 and older. "Bivalent" means the...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy