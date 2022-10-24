Bullets shatter patio door of east side apartment, land feet away from person sleeping

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say bullets landed just a few feet from someone who was sleeping on the couch of their east side apartment over the weekend.

Police were called to the 900 block of Vernon Ave. — just off of Cottage Grove Rd. and Stoughton Rd. — just before 3 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area.

When officers got to the area, they found a patio door in an apartment building had been shattered by the gunshots. They estimated three or four rounds went through the patio door and landed near where a person was sleeping. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

﻿

Police say they are investigating whether the gunshots were related to a burglary that happened in the neighborhood earlier in the evening. However, as of Monday morning, police say they cannot definitively say the two incidents are related and had not provided information about the burglary investigation.

