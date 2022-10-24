ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Harvey Weinstein Judge Tells Jury Not to Watch ‘She Said’ Trailer

When the jury is dismissed each day in Harvey Weinstein’s trial, before they exit the courtroom, the judge reminds the jurors not to consume any media or read any news reports surrounding the high-profile case. On Friday, Judge Lisa B. Lench added one extra reminder to her parting words,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy