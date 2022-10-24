ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Man charged with murdering girlfriend’s son sentenced to Life in Prison

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VKNY_0ikeB6pb00

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man stood trial last week for 3 counts of Murder, and 4 counts of Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree.

Last Friday, a Richmond County Jury found Clarence Brown guilty of all counts.

Brown was sentenced to Life in Prison without Parole.

He murdered his girlfriend’s 12-year-old child on June 6, 2020.

Jasmine Camp’s son, Derrick Camp, was brutally beaten, starved, flogged, and humiliated.

Malnourished and living in squalor, the boy weighed only 66 pounds at 12 years old.

The 5 children in the house had to receive express permission to eat anything.

Starving, little Derrick took a jelly packet from the kitchen to get his only nourishment for the day.

The defendant caught him and beat him mercilessly, in what the medical examiners would testify was one of the worst instances of child abuse they had ever witnessed.

“The brave children who testified against the defendant are the reason we won this case,” said ADA Ryne Cox of the Violent Crimes Unit. “They were the shining stars of this darkest trial.”

ADA Cox and his Violent Crimes teammate ADA Keagan Waystack also convicted the boy’s mother, Jasmine Camp, earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCaqn_0ikeB6pb00

She pled guilty to Murder and the 4 Cruelty to Children counts, receiving a Life in Prison sentence.

“The other four children in the home are now in safe, healthy, and loving environments,” said ADA Ryne Cox.

“Those kids are resilient, strong, and courageous. As for the two child murderers, they will never be able to harm them again.”

Comments / 22

Dawn Dillard
3d ago

Prisoners don't take to kindly to child killers. These two won't last long in prison. I pray the other children will not be traumatizes and will be able to live a happy life

Reply(1)
6
Brenda Lewis
4d ago

😪😪😪 & EVIL 😪😪😪"a jelly packet" UNBELIEVABLE ‼ My GOD My GOD My GOD ~ Fly High Little 😇😇😇 Rest Well Your Siblings Are Ok.

Reply(1)
7
Pretty Bl
3d ago

They both should've received life without parole!!! 😡😡 Praying for those babies that they receive the counseling, help, love & support they'll need to get past the pain they've endured by the hands of these monsters.

Reply(1)
3
 

WJBF

WJBF

