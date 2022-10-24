ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

VIDEO: Kumzitz with Abie Rottenberg, Shlomo Simcha and Rivie Schwebel at Lakewood Daf Yomi Siyum at American Dream Mall

Last night, 500+ members of Rabbi Sruly Bornstein’s Daf Yomi Shiur took part in a Siyum at American Dream Mall, with some members flying in from Canada and Eretz Yisroel. According to Y.M. a live Attendee at the shiur “To me one of the nicest things about this chabura is we are obviously grew up in different communities, went to different yeshivos, dress differently however we are all such a beautiful group where no one notices this and we are just 1 chabura, כאיש אחד בלב אחד, it is so unbelievably inspiring.”
LPD To Host “Coffee With a Cop”

The Lakewood Police Department will once again be hosting a “Coffee With a Cop” event. The event is set to take place on November 9, 8:30-10:30AM at the Cookie Corner, the department told TLS. All are invited. Free police merchandise will be given out. This content, and any...
Letter: Tznius

I’ve never written in before, but I feel I can not be silent. I know that Lakewood caters to all types and it is no longer a town of yeshiva yungeleit exclusively, however, something needs to be done. I signed my young yingle up by a morah that I...
New Jersey Attorney General Announces Plan To Prevent Election Issues And Voter’s Rights

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced several measures the Department of Law and Public Safety will be taking during the 2022 General Election to help ensure a fair, free, and smooth-running election, to protect the right to vote, and to assist voters, election officials, and law enforcement in resolving any emergent voting-related legal matters.
BREAKING: Concealed Carry Restriction Bill Pulled From Voting Session

New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin just announced that further discussion and a vote on the controversial Concealed Carry Restriction bill, will be suspended from the schedule. The bill aims to create new difficulties for gun owners seeking carry permits by listing 25 categories of sensitive places where guns are...
