BREAKING: Monmouth Medical Center Hospital in Lakewood on Lockdown due to Bomb Threat [PHOTOS]
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus hospital in Lakewood is on lockdown due to a bomb threat, TLS has learned. Officials tell TLS the threat was called in by an unknown party to a nurse at the hospital. Nobody is being allowed in to the hospital at this time. Developing.
VIDEO: Kumzitz with Abie Rottenberg, Shlomo Simcha and Rivie Schwebel at Lakewood Daf Yomi Siyum at American Dream Mall
Last night, 500+ members of Rabbi Sruly Bornstein’s Daf Yomi Shiur took part in a Siyum at American Dream Mall, with some members flying in from Canada and Eretz Yisroel. According to Y.M. a live Attendee at the shiur “To me one of the nicest things about this chabura is we are obviously grew up in different communities, went to different yeshivos, dress differently however we are all such a beautiful group where no one notices this and we are just 1 chabura, כאיש אחד בלב אחד, it is so unbelievably inspiring.”
Dozens Of Summonses Issued in Lakewood As LPD Steps Up Traffic Enforcement
As exclusively reported on TLS, the Lakewood Police Department has stepped up their traffic enforcement this week in response to the recent uptick in car accidents and, according to data obtained by TLS, dozens of people have been issued traffic-related summonses. According to the data obtained by TLS, 30 drivers...
LPD To Host “Coffee With a Cop”
The Lakewood Police Department will once again be hosting a “Coffee With a Cop” event. The event is set to take place on November 9, 8:30-10:30AM at the Cookie Corner, the department told TLS. All are invited. Free police merchandise will be given out. This content, and any...
Lakewood resident’s vehicle stolen from Shul, then returned with some EZ Pass charges
A Lakewood resident reports his vehicle was stolen from Shul, and then returned a while later, TLS has learned. Upon the return, the owner realized the thief apparently used the car for his errands, as he was left with multiple EZ Pass charges on his account. The thief reportedly entered...
Lakewood Police Chief Calls for Additional Enforcement Around Town
If you drive unsafely in Lakewood, get ready to be ticketed. In response to the numerous accidents recently, many residents reached out to TLS asking what is being done about it. TLS today reached out to Police Chief Greg Meyer for comment. “We have seen an uptick in motor vehicle...
Authorities investigating razor blades found taped to woman’s car in Lakewood
Authorities are investigating after razor blades and human feces were found taped to a woman’s car in Lakewood, TLS has learned. Last night, police and firefighters responded to a home in Lakewood for the report of suspicious circumstances. Upon arrival, police located the items and called for the Haz-Mat...
Letter: Tznius
I’ve never written in before, but I feel I can not be silent. I know that Lakewood caters to all types and it is no longer a town of yeshiva yungeleit exclusively, however, something needs to be done. I signed my young yingle up by a morah that I...
New Jersey Attorney General Announces Plan To Prevent Election Issues And Voter’s Rights
New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced several measures the Department of Law and Public Safety will be taking during the 2022 General Election to help ensure a fair, free, and smooth-running election, to protect the right to vote, and to assist voters, election officials, and law enforcement in resolving any emergent voting-related legal matters.
BREAKING: Concealed Carry Restriction Bill Pulled From Voting Session
New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin just announced that further discussion and a vote on the controversial Concealed Carry Restriction bill, will be suspended from the schedule. The bill aims to create new difficulties for gun owners seeking carry permits by listing 25 categories of sensitive places where guns are...
