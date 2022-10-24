NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized
Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue...
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs with the ball after a reception during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders
Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores on a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) celebrates after a sack of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel jones (8) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
Oct 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) sits on the field after an injury during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stretches before the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts before the start of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
All eyes on Ryan Tannehill's health as Titans visit Texans
Will he play, or won't he? That's the question surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose availability going into his team's meeting with the host Houston Texans on Sunday is still up in the air. Tannehill sprained his right ankle during the fourth quarter of a 19-10 home win last week over Indianapolis and missed just one play. But Tannehill was clearly not 100 percent after the injury, and he's a quarterback who needs mobility to be at his best. ...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Oct 23, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) leaps over Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) while attempting to score a touchdown during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Washington Football Team
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) reacts after suffering an apparent leg injury against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to miss 4-6 weeks
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hip injury, ESPN reported Thursday. Chase, 22, met with a hip specialist Wednesday amid getting other opinions, per the report. It's possible he'll be placed on injured reserve. Chase first injured the hip in Week 6 against New Orleans and then aggravated it this past week, a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons,...
Skidding Buccaneers look for answers on short week vs. Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be coming apart at the seams with losses in four of their last five games. Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers (3-4) will look to get it together on Thursday night when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-3). Tampa Bay's latest tumble came at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team that was led by an interim head coach and a...
Giants, Seahawks square off in battle of biggest surprises
Headlines in New York and Seattle this week have included words like "validation" and "silencing doubters." The Giants (6-1) and Seahawks (4-3), two of the most surprising teams in the first half of the NFL season, will look to remain on that path when they meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle. The game marks the league's only Week 8 matchup between teams that both have winning records. New York is a...
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
