Houston, TX

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

By Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

Aug 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Marlon Mack (2) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized

Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue...
TAMPA, FL
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) celebrates after a sack of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
CLEVELAND, OH
All eyes on Ryan Tannehill's health as Titans visit Texans

Will he play, or won't he? That's the question surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose availability going into his team's meeting with the host Houston Texans on Sunday is still up in the air. Tannehill sprained his right ankle during the fourth quarter of a 19-10 home win last week over Indianapolis and missed just one play. But Tannehill was clearly not 100 percent after the injury, and he's a quarterback who needs mobility to be at his best. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Report: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to miss 4-6 weeks

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hip injury, ESPN reported Thursday. Chase, 22, met with a hip specialist Wednesday amid getting other opinions, per the report. It's possible he'll be placed on injured reserve. Chase first injured the hip in Week 6 against New Orleans and then aggravated it this past week, a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Skidding Buccaneers look for answers on short week vs. Ravens

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be coming apart at the seams with losses in four of their last five games. Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers (3-4) will look to get it together on Thursday night when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-3). Tampa Bay's latest tumble came at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team that was led by an interim head coach and a...
TAMPA, FL
Giants, Seahawks square off in battle of biggest surprises

Headlines in New York and Seattle this week have included words like "validation" and "silencing doubters." The Giants (6-1) and Seahawks (4-3), two of the most surprising teams in the first half of the NFL season, will look to remain on that path when they meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle. The game marks the league's only Week 8 matchup between teams that both have winning records. New York is a...
SEATTLE, WA
West Jefferson, NC
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

