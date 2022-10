SOMERSET, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office announces the start of a new phase of a long-awaited project to put U.S. 127 in a new alignment in Russell and Clinton Counties. The next phase, which will cost $105 million, involves a 6...

CLINTON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO