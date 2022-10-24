ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
MLive.com

Tigers re-sign veteran lefty to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers have re-signed veteran left-hander Miguel Del Pozo to a minor-league deal. Del Pozo, 30, has been an effective reliever over the last two seasons for the Toledo Mud Hens and briefly pitched for the Tigers in the big leagues in 2021. He also had short big-league stints...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Tigers first-round pick now a free agent

DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers first-round pick Beau Burrows is now a free agent. The 26-year-old right-hander spent the entire 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, posting a 7.18 ERA in 100 1/3 innings. He was added to the 40-man roster after the...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

2 ex-Tigers who ended season with Yankees hit free agency

Two former Detroit Tigers who spent the final weekend of the regular season with the New York Yankees are now free agents. Right-handers Jacob Barnes and Chi-Chi Gonzalez were called up late in the season to protect the Yankees’ pitching depth in advance of the playoffs. They never suited up in the postseason and were eligible to be free agents after being outrighted from the roster.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Gisele Has Reportedly Given Tom Brady A Final 'Ultimatum'

There has been a lot of outside noise surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage. In fact, it was recently reported that they both hired divorce attorneys. Even though Brady and Bundchen are going through a rough patch, there's apparently still a path to reconciliation. According to Us Weekly, Bundchen...
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit

Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy