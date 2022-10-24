Read full article on original website
Brazil’s Eletrobras offers buyout to cut over 2,300 jobs, a fifth of workforce
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s electricity company Eletrobras offered on Friday a voluntary buyout to well over 2,000 people representing roughly 22% of its workforce, in a first major cost cutting move following its privatization. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said the voluntary...
Amazon slumps as tech selloff worsens
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s shares tumbled about 13% in premarket trading, with the online retailer coming close to losing its spot in the trillion-dollar company club, after forecasting holiday-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates. The dour outlook worsened this week’s tech selloff amid fears of a looming recession,...
Bed Bath & Beyond reviewing possible data breach
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Friday a third party had this month improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by accessing the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees. The big-box retailer said it was reviewing the data that was...
Volkswagen Q3 earnings weighed down by cost of Porsche listing, Argo AI
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen reported earnings of 4.3 billion euros ($4.29 billion) in the third quarter with revenue of 70.7 billion euros and a 6% margin, weighed down by the suspension of activities in Russia and the cost of listing Porsche AG. It also suffered a €1.9 billion non-cash...
Porsche CFO: we must safeguard data infrastructure
BERLIN (Reuters) – Porsche’s Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said critical infrastructure, particularly data infrastructure, needed better protection in Germany and worldwide to protect supply chains from overlapping crises. The chief financial officer did not specify who needed protection from whom but cited the recent attacks on the...
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
Pioneer Natural Resources to increase return targets for oil wells
(Reuters) – U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost productivity levels. The company will run about 24 to 26 drilling rigs, up from between 22 and 24 this year, and up...
Saudi’s Kingdom Holding company to maintain Twitter stake
CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said on Friday that they will continue their ownership of Twitter shares valued at $1.89 billion after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company, according to a statement tweeted by Prince Alwaleed.
Fed pivot not on horizon even as over-tightening risks loom- strategists
(Reuters) – There is a greater chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates too far and tipping the economy into a recession, strategists and fund managers told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF). “The biggest risk is that the Fed overdoes it since inflation tends to react...
German economy posts unexpected Q3 growth
BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy grew unexpectedly in the third quarter, data showed on Friday, as Europe’s largest economy staved off the threat of recession for now despite high inflation and concerns over energy supply. Gross domestic product increased by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter in...
Czech parliament locks in 2023 deficit at $12 billion as war, energy crisis bite
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech parliament gave its initial nod to the 2023 state budget bill, setting the deficit at 295 billion crowns ($12.1 billion) as the country grapples with soaring energy prices and other impacts of the war in Ukraine. The planned deficit — which is the bulk...
Exclusive-Russia’s finance ministry cuts 2023 taxable oil expectations
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s finance ministry has significantly cut expectations of taxable oil production for 2023, according to the draft budget for the next three years, in the expectation Western sanctions will mean an overall decline in output and refining volumes. Selling oil and gas has been one...
Volkswagen: Supply chain problems now the rule, not exception
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s chief executive warned on Friday that supply chain problems were now the rule and not the exception, with the carmaker sitting on 150,000 unfinished vehicles because of lacking parts. Volkswagen has set up a separate unit to evaluate threats to supply security, gathering data...
Global equity funds receive inflows for first time in 10 weeks
(Reuters) – Global equity funds attracted money inflows in the week ended Oct. 26, bolstered by expectations the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of rate hikes to counter the economic slowdown. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought a net $7.8 billion worth of global equity funds in...
Smartphone shipments in China fall 11% y-o-y in q3 2022 -Canalys
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Smartphone shipments in China fell 11% year-on-year in Q3 2022, with privately-owned Vivo taking the top spot, research firm Canalys reported on Thursday. Apple Inc grew shipments 36% over the period, from 8.3 million to 11.3 million. (This story has been corrected to change Apple’s shipment...
Colombia central bank likely to raise rate to 11% on high inflation
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s central bank is likely to raise borrowing costs to 11% on Friday at its penultimate meeting of the year, in tandem with policymakers around the world who are trying to combat high inflation. Twelve of 14 analysts in a recent Reuters survey said the...
Credit Suisse’s possible First Boston revival may face hurdles
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Credit Suisse may want to revive the First Boston brand for its investment bank – but doing so could be complicated and possibly costly. The embattled Swiss lender is set to announce a reorganization on Thursday which could include selling various parts of its business as it tries to raise cash. The bank could also spin off or separate part of its advisory and investment banking business.
‘Golden parachutes’ for 3 fired Twitter executives worth $122 million -Equilar
(Reuters) – Three top executives of Twitter Inc fired by new owner Elon Musk stand to receive separation payouts totaling some $122 million, research firm Equilar said on Friday. Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde,...
Ryanair’s handling services call off strikes at 22 Spanish airports
MADRID (Reuters) – Workers at Azul Handling, the ground handling company servicing Ryanair in 22 Spanish airports, called off a plan to hold several 24-hour strikes between Oct. 28 and Jan. 8 to demand better working conditions, union USO said on Friday. USO said minimum services set by the...
Shanghai food supplier’s books reveal big profits under COVID lockdown
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The profitability surge of a Shanghai food supplier seeking a Hong Kong listing, disclosed in an exchange filing, gives a rare peep under the hood into a cohort of Chinese companies that have benefited from President Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy. Pang Pang Xiang (China) Company...
