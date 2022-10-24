ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Gad speaks out against antisemitism: 'Silence is no longer an option'

Josh Gad is speaking out against antisemitism and calling out Ye's offensive tweets toward the Jewish community. In a moving Instagram post on Monday, the actor shared a personal story about his grandparents, who are Holocaust survivors, and the consequences of antisemitic rhetoric. His remarks come amid backlash to Ye...
Elon Musk: Twitter’s new boss rules out immediate Trump return after ex-president celebrates takeover

The Elon Musk era at Twitter has officially begun.On Friday, a day after reportedly firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde, the billionaire revealed that banned accounts like that of former president Donald Trump would not immediately be reinstated.He said the social media company would be setting up a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” to consider which accounts to allow back. Earlier Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.Despite Mr Musk’s assertion that Mr Trump may not be welcomed back into the fold, the former president celebrated the...

