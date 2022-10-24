The Elon Musk era at Twitter has officially begun.On Friday, a day after reportedly firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde, the billionaire revealed that banned accounts like that of former president Donald Trump would not immediately be reinstated.He said the social media company would be setting up a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” to consider which accounts to allow back. Earlier Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.Despite Mr Musk’s assertion that Mr Trump may not be welcomed back into the fold, the former president celebrated the...

40 MINUTES AGO