Explain It Please
4d ago
Fake news. Kanye is not racist nor is he against the Jews. He is pointing out his observations and opinions like Americans are supposed to do.
WretchedSoul
4d ago
so what ... we have far more important things to be concerned with besides ppl that want to bother others because they dont like what they do or support ... no one died no one was hurt so leave others alone ...
Kanye West’s Donda Academy abruptly closes, but parents receive contradictory email hours later: report
(KTLA) – A private school founded by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is reportedly planning to reopen after shutting its doors Thursday amid the ongoing backlash over the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments, according to TMZ. An email confirming the immediate closure of Donda Academy, located in...
How Much is Kanye West Worth After Losing Most of His Fortune?
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. After being flagged on Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic comments, companies who partnered with the rapper are dropping him en masse. Read More: 10 Richest...
‘Bad boy billionaire’ Elon Musk deletes support of Kanye and Trump following accusations of anti–Semitism
Associating himself with Kanye West and Donald Trump may have gotten Elon Musk into trouble with Jewish groups. In addition to being a visionary tech disrupter, Elon Musk is also a shitposter extraordinaire—and it risks getting him further into trouble with ethnic minorities. The richest man in the world...
Kanye West calls ex-President Barack Obama a 'BLM office manager' in an interview with Tucker Carlson: 'Best one ever'
"You get a semi-influential Black person to become the face of a white company," Ye told Carlson in explaining the meaning of a "BLM office manager."
Oprah Warned Paul McCartney About His Kanye West ‘All Day’ Collaboration
Paul McCartney and Kanye West collaborated on several songs, but Oprah warned McCartney about working on one song in particular
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons
Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
His white lives matter shirt and Tucker Carlson appearance prove it: Kanye West doesn’t want a way back
The musician’s latest controversies remind us who he’s been this whole time: a guy who will do anything to be relevant
Kanye West and Girlfriend Juliana Nalu Embrace Matching Monochromatic Style in Rubber Boots for Date Night
Kanye West stepped out with his new girlfriend Juliana Nalu in matching all black ensembles after an intimate dinner date in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday. Nalu pulled out all the stops in order to match West’s fascination with basics in neutral tones, the star dressing in an all-black ensemble and Yeezy boots.
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
msn.com
Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them
Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Is a Racist "Karen," Spouts Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories In Anti-Semitic Interview
Kanye West has a long history of making controversial statements in order provoke a reaction from the public. So fans of his might claim the rapper’s latest remarks were made in the interest of further pushing the envelope, but it appears that something much more serious is happening. As...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mos Def Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt With ‘V’ Blacked Out
Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Hundreds of people found the quote offensive, claiming it took away from the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM was created to bring light to the racism, discrimination, and racial inequality endured by black people.
Kardashian fans shocked after Kim & four family members slam Kanye West’s antisemitic rants in scathing posts
KIM Kardashian and four of her family members have publicly spoken out against ex-husband Kanye West's antisemitic rants. The controversial rapper sparked global outrage with his comments about Jewish people earlier this month. Now Kim, 42, and several of her family members have taken a stand against his behavior. The...
Kanye West's Yeezys TORCHED: $15K Worth Of Shoes Set On Fire After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Florida-based man is torching several pairs of Yeezy sneakers designed by Kanye West as a way to protest against the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danny Shiff was left fuming over West's comments regarding the Jewish community, documenting himself sacrificing his sneaker collection in a now-viral video as...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
Lizzo Brings Down The House With Epic Clapback For Kanye West
Lizzo used her Toronto stop during The Special Tour on Friday to apparently address West's "unhealthy" weight comment.
Trevor Noah Was Asked Why He's Beefing With Kanye West, And His Response Is Not What I Was Expecting
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
