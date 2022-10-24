Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: Here are 5 true and creepy facts
If you binged “The Watcher” on Netflix, you know the series is based on a real story from Westfield, New Jersey that is in some ways stranger than fiction. The Broaddus family bought 657 Boulevard for $1.3 million in 2014, only to start receiving letters from The Watcher, suggesting that harm would come to their children and that he — or she — was watching their every move. Like the couple in the show — named the Brannocks — they were obsessed with figuring out which neighbor or stranger was tormenting them, and ultimately, making it near impossible to sell the house.
"Its Eyes Felt Human": 24 People Shared The Creepy, Terrifying Experiences That Almost Changed Their Lives Forever
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0