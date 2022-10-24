If you binged “The Watcher” on Netflix, you know the series is based on a real story from Westfield, New Jersey that is in some ways stranger than fiction. The Broaddus family bought 657 Boulevard for $1.3 million in 2014, only to start receiving letters from The Watcher, suggesting that harm would come to their children and that he — or she — was watching their every move. Like the couple in the show — named the Brannocks — they were obsessed with figuring out which neighbor or stranger was tormenting them, and ultimately, making it near impossible to sell the house.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO