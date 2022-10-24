ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christina Applegate shows fans how she's preparing for 1st appearance since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate is stepping out in a new way for "a very important ceremony" she has coming up, she said Oct. 27 on Twitter. The 50-year-old actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, a condition that can make walking difficult. In her tweet, Applegate said "this will be my first time out since" the diagnosis.
Tim Allen acts alongside 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth in new 'Santa Clauses' TV series

Tim Allen is wearing his Santa suit once again, but this time it's for the new limited series on Disney+ called "The Santa Clauses." The official trailer — which was released on Thursday, Oct. 27 —shows Allen interacting with his real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick. She plays Sandra, the daughter of Allen's character, Scott Calvin.
Kanye West says he lost $2 billion in one day after antisemitic comments

After coming under fire for antisemitic comments, rapper Kanye West posted on Instagram on Thursday seemingly responding to being dropped by multiple brands. The post has garnered almost 1.5 million likes. "Ari Emmanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I'm still alive. This is love speech. I...
Fans love Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'matching trains' at Black Panther premiere

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky know how to make an entrance. The couple, who share one child, showed up in matching tan outfits to the Hollywood screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre. Rihanna wore a sparkling khaki dress with matching long gloves...
See photos of Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara at Spelman College homecoming

Angelina Jolie was back at Spelman College last week, visiting her 17-year-old daughter Zahara, who is a first-year student. “Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming,” one woman wrote on Twitter. “I really met Angelina Jolie,” another fan tweeted. “The original bad bitch....
Matthew Perry apologizes for line in memoir about Keanu Reeves

Matthew Perry is walking back a comment he makes about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry reflects on the death of River Phoenix, whom he starred with early in his career in the 1988 movie “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”
Fashion designer goes viral for trendy model: His 61-year-old mom

For designer Travis Terry, fashion is a family affair. The budding entrepreneur is making his mark in the accessories world with a very important lady by his side: his mom, Laverne Terry. The 61-year-old has been making waves as the face of her son's brand, IEMBE, and she's gained quite...
Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts

“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
Mom shares genius trick for sneaking a bite of a sandwich you made for someone else

Have you ever made a sandwich for a loved one and instantly marveled at your handiwork, wishing you could just eat it yourself? One TikTok user has a brilliant trick to help you sneak a bite without anyone ever knowing. Stacy LaCount, who describes herself as an “entrepreneur, wife, mother,...
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir has a cover and release date

Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir will soon be available. Penguin Random House announced Oct. 27 that the book, titled “Spare,” will go on sale around the world Jan. 10, 2023 in print and digital formats. “‘Spare’ takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images...
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt found love on reality TV. After first connecting on "Bachelor in Paradise," the Bachelor Nation alums are officially married. On Instagram, the couple shared a video of themselves being pronounced married at a New York City courthouse. At that moment, they laugh, pull off their masks and give each other a big kiss.
Drew Barrymore's daughter made a friend at the park. It was Harper Beckham

Drew Barrymore shared her connection to Victoria Beckham on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." The host and actor explained that she and her daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, were in London filming her last movie. While there, Barrymore's daughter (she didn't specify which) made a friend at a park.

