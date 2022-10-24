Read full article on original website
NC.Moderate.Conservative
4d ago
There’s nothing to fact check, this man didn’t tolerate illegals and now that’s all you ever read about everyday.
Reply
5
Related
cbs17
Man posed as CIA officer at Wake Forest gym, warrants say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants. According to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17, Adrian Michael Crump, 58, of Rocky Mount, impersonated a law enforcement officer at a Planet Fitness gym in Wake Forest on Thursday.
cbs17
Prisoner charged with murder in death of fellow Raleigh inmate
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh prisoner was arrested on Friday and charged with killing another inmate in September. A CBS 17 crew member was in a Wake County courtroom when 22-year-old Quashon Williams was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in the death of Ronald Rhodes. Rhodes was killed...
cbs17
Raleigh woman faces 7 animal cruelty charges, warrants show
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman was arrested and charged with seven counts of animal cruelty on Friday, according to arrest warrants. Arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 show that Samantha Jane North, 34, of Raleigh was suspected of animal cruelty on August 29. The warrant states “the...
Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
cbs17
Man arrested in Nash County for trafficking cocaine while on federal probation, receives $3 million bond: sheriff
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Nash County on Thursday for trafficking cocaine while he was on federal probation, according to the county’s sheriff’s office. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Alexis De’Jesus Soler of Florida for supplying kilogram quantities of cocaine into...
cbs17
Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
WITN
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
cbs17
Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
bccolonels.com
Mass Shooting in North Carolina Brings Attention to Small Town
There was a mass shooting that happened in Raleigh, North Carolina last Thursday, leaving 2 people injured and 5 dead. The shooter was a fifteen-year old boy. Witnesses say the boy was armed with a long gun. The shooting happened in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove. Drive and Bay...
cbs17
Aldi thief: Wendell man convicted by jury for string of armed robberies
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 43-year-old man from Wendell has been convicted for a series of armed robberies throughout the state. What connected the robberies was a common target: Aldi supermarkets. Lionel Robinson, 43, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for the robberies which the Department of...
cbs17
Man arrested in shooting death on S. Roxboro Street in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested 35-year-old Lamin Amie Nile in connection to the Thursday morning shooting death of 34-year-old Julie Lindsey. Police found Lindsey around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS responders. Njie is charged with carrying...
mhscattalk.com
Five People Killed in Raleigh Neighborhood
A 15-year-old teenage boy violently murdered five and injured two innocent civilians, in Hedingham, a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. The teenager was found wearing an all-camouflage outfit and carrying a shotgun, handgun, and hunting knife. This event occurred for a lasting four hours and 27 minutes from when the first 911 call was made, to when the fifteen year old suspect was captured. The suspect was soon discovered to be Austin Thompson, a student who attends Knightdale High School.
NC town that was a BLM protest hot spot faces a new First Amendment lawsuit
Plaintiffs say the town’s protest limits, police officers’ orders and the arrests that followed all were unlawful.
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot and killed in Durham early Thursday, according to police. The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim. She was pronounced dead by EMS...
cbs17
Attorney for suspect in Orange Co. teen murders to try to keep case in juvenile court
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN)—The teenager accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark was in court Tuesday. The Assistant Orange County District Attorney previously told CBS 17 that “we have made the decision to seek transfer of this case to superior court and prosecute this case in adult court.”
WRAL
Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
cbs17
Oh deer! Rocky Mount police find a visitor in high school
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount High School had an unexpected visitor Friday morning. The Rocky Mount Police Department assisted North Carolina Wildlife in reference to a deer that was located in an office. N.C. Wildlife officers successfully removed the deer from inside the school. The deer broke...
cbs17
Scammers cracking down, jumping into your phone with political texts as elections inch closer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When it comes to politics, even scammers are involved. No — they aren’t supporting candidates, but they are trying to use the process to try and steal money or personal information. When it comes to politicians, everyone is vying for our attention, TV...
20-year-old clerk charged after selling alcohol to driver who later crashed in Johnston County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A 20-year-old store clerk has been charged after authorities say they sold alcohol to another 20-year-old who crashed their vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Nashwan Abdulraqeb Ali, 20, from Clayton, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age. According...
Man facing first-degree murder charge in Durham shooting
Officers arrested 35-year-old Lamin Amie Njie for the murder of Julie Lindsey that happened Thursday morning on South Roxboro Street.
Comments / 7