Phys.org

Hybrid songbirds found more often in human-altered environments

Hybrids of two common North American songbirds, the black-capped and mountain chickadee, are more likely to be found in places where humans have altered the landscape in some way, finds new University of Colorado Boulder research. Published today in Global Change Biology, it's the first study to positively correlate hybridization...
Declining bat populations are a cause for human concern

Fewer bats will be flapping through the evening skies in the coming months. It's the time of year where some species go into hibernation, cozying up in narrow rock crevices or caves to overwinter. Fortunately, this disappearance is only seasonal. Bats are critical for the functioning of healthy ecosystems. They...
Real-time space observations can now keep watch over 'super emitter' power plants

Countries signed up to the 2015 Paris Agreement have committed themselves to keep the rise in average global temperature "well below" 2 °C. Every five years, they are to issue so-called "nationally determined contributions" (NDCs), describing their actions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to climate change impacts.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Feds start the clock on a plan that could deepen cuts on drought-stricken Colorado River

Federal water officials will work on a plan that could lead to major new cuts in Colorado River water deliveries next year in response to deepening drought. The Interior Department and its dam managers at the Bureau of Reclamation said Friday they will complete an environmental review of options for keeping water in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, both of which in recent years have sped toward the point of losing hydropower production or even failing to flow through their...
Study finds that forest protection is key for reliable rainfall

There won't be many places in the world that have escaped the recent impacts of unusual droughts, floods and unseasonal temperatures. These are often ascribed to the role of greenhouse gases, leading to climate change. But there are additional causes. An international research team has found an additional threat: the impacts of changes in vegetation cover, especially forest loss.
Revisiting migration policy decades later: A potential marginalization of native communities in today's world?

Transmigration programs are known to have relocated millions of people from the centers of domestic economies to the national geographical peripheries to support a more equitable resource distribution. The practice is salient to the nation-building process in many developing countries, most notably in Indonesia, dating back to the 1905 Dutch settlement programs pre-independence. The transmigration programs seek to solve the unequal national development in the country's peripheries while also unifying the nation's diverse ethnic groups.
A common drug used for racehorses could increase risk of sudden death

A commonly administered drug used in 94% of thoroughbred racehorses could increase risk of sudden death, according to a new study. The research—led by the University of Glasgow and published today in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medicine Association—also found multiple other risk factors associated with sudden death, related to the circumstances of the race and individual histories of the horses.
Teeth analysis provides hints about the diet of an Iron Age woman

Researchers studying the teeth of an elderly woman who lived 2,000 years ago have charted her diet from infancy to just before her death. The work, conducted at the British Geological Survey's isotope facility by researchers at the University of York, has provided more insight into the lifestyle of Iron Age people, showing evidence of a diet that included fish.

