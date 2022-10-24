Federal water officials will work on a plan that could lead to major new cuts in Colorado River water deliveries next year in response to deepening drought. The Interior Department and its dam managers at the Bureau of Reclamation said Friday they will complete an environmental review of options for keeping water in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, both of which in recent years have sped toward the point of losing hydropower production or even failing to flow through their...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO