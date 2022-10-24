Read full article on original website
The case of Latin America's mysterious disappearing (and reappearing) white-lipped peccaries
A collaborative study published in PLOS ONE documents the periodic disappearance (and reappearance) of white-lipped peccaries in nine countries in South and Central America. The authors say the population fluctuations may represent the first documented case of natural population cyclicity in a Neotropical mammal. The study is led by the...
10 is too young to be in court—NZ should raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility
Recent news that thousands of charges have been filed in the Waikato and Auckland youth courts in the past nine months once again put a spotlight on youth crime and our responses to it. This comes not long after a recent rise in ram raids and smash-and-grab burglaries by young...
Hybrid songbirds found more often in human-altered environments
Hybrids of two common North American songbirds, the black-capped and mountain chickadee, are more likely to be found in places where humans have altered the landscape in some way, finds new University of Colorado Boulder research. Published today in Global Change Biology, it's the first study to positively correlate hybridization...
Declining bat populations are a cause for human concern
Fewer bats will be flapping through the evening skies in the coming months. It's the time of year where some species go into hibernation, cozying up in narrow rock crevices or caves to overwinter. Fortunately, this disappearance is only seasonal. Bats are critical for the functioning of healthy ecosystems. They...
Real-time space observations can now keep watch over 'super emitter' power plants
Countries signed up to the 2015 Paris Agreement have committed themselves to keep the rise in average global temperature "well below" 2 °C. Every five years, they are to issue so-called "nationally determined contributions" (NDCs), describing their actions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to climate change impacts.
Dead crustaceans washing up on England's north-east coast may be victims of the green industrial revolution
Thousands of dead and dying crabs and lobsters washed up along a 50km stretch of England's north-east coast last autumn. Observers reported seeing the animals experience peculiar behaviors including convulsions, before suffering paralysis and death. An initial investigation conducted by the Department of Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, concluded that...
Feds start the clock on a plan that could deepen cuts on drought-stricken Colorado River
Federal water officials will work on a plan that could lead to major new cuts in Colorado River water deliveries next year in response to deepening drought. The Interior Department and its dam managers at the Bureau of Reclamation said Friday they will complete an environmental review of options for keeping water in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, both of which in recent years have sped toward the point of losing hydropower production or even failing to flow through their...
Study finds that forest protection is key for reliable rainfall
There won't be many places in the world that have escaped the recent impacts of unusual droughts, floods and unseasonal temperatures. These are often ascribed to the role of greenhouse gases, leading to climate change. But there are additional causes. An international research team has found an additional threat: the impacts of changes in vegetation cover, especially forest loss.
Revisiting migration policy decades later: A potential marginalization of native communities in today's world?
Transmigration programs are known to have relocated millions of people from the centers of domestic economies to the national geographical peripheries to support a more equitable resource distribution. The practice is salient to the nation-building process in many developing countries, most notably in Indonesia, dating back to the 1905 Dutch settlement programs pre-independence. The transmigration programs seek to solve the unequal national development in the country's peripheries while also unifying the nation's diverse ethnic groups.
Government regulation and information presentation may determine palatability of the concept of gene-edited food
Does the term "genetically edited food" sound appetizing, or does it inspire skepticism about what is on the table? The answer could be dependent on if you live in a country that strictly regulates genetically edited food and on the way the information was presented, according to a team from Research Organization of Information and Systems (ROIS) in Japan.
Latino population grows and makes gains in US, but differences exist among groups
As the nation's Latino population has grown from 35 million in 2000 to more than 62 million, so have Latinos' overall levels of education, home ownership and economic security. But these gains also mask marked differences within the increasingly diverse Latino population, say UCLA researchers. The findings are part of...
A common drug used for racehorses could increase risk of sudden death
A commonly administered drug used in 94% of thoroughbred racehorses could increase risk of sudden death, according to a new study. The research—led by the University of Glasgow and published today in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medicine Association—also found multiple other risk factors associated with sudden death, related to the circumstances of the race and individual histories of the horses.
Teeth analysis provides hints about the diet of an Iron Age woman
Researchers studying the teeth of an elderly woman who lived 2,000 years ago have charted her diet from infancy to just before her death. The work, conducted at the British Geological Survey's isotope facility by researchers at the University of York, has provided more insight into the lifestyle of Iron Age people, showing evidence of a diet that included fish.
