Youngstown, OH

Police say man shot early Saturday not being cooperative

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Monday said a man wounded in the lower body early Saturday across the street from a North Side bar has not been cooperative.

Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau said the man was shot about 2:15 a.m. across the street from a 1375 Logan Ave., bar. He is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Awad said.

Awad said detectives do not have a suspect because the man refuses to say who shot him. There is video evidence, but it is not very good, Awad said.

Awad said detectives believe the shooting had nothing to do with anything that happened in the bar.

