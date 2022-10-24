Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Popular pharmaceutical target in cells may prove even more useful
Researchers at University of California San Diego have identified a new signaling process involving G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), a cellular target already exploited by hundreds of diverse drugs. The discovery, published in the October 26, 2022 issue of Nature, opens the possibility of new therapies, including for multiple forms of cancer.
Phys.org
2D nanoconfinement strategy enhances oxygen evolution performances
Prof. Zhang Tao's group at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Hou Yang from Zhejiang University and Prof. Xiao Jianping from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of CAS, proposed a novel two-dimensional (2D) nanoconfinement strategy to strongly enhance the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) activity of low-conductivity metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Results were published in Nature Communications.
State health commissioner warns of 3 respiratory viruses - RSV, COVID and the flu - that could threaten hospital capacity
The state Department of Public Health is warning again about three respiratory viruses that could threaten hospital capacity as they circulate through Connecticut this fall.
Phys.org
Identity theft, the secret to a cat parasite's success
The parasite Toxoplasma is carried by a large portion of the global human population. Now a study led by researchers at Stockholm University shows how this microscopic parasite so successfully spreads in the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity. The study is published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.
Phys.org
How to improve microendoscopes? New probe design brings promises to improve biomedical imaging
Microendoscopes are the cornerstone of modern medical diagnostics—they allow us to see what we could not even describe two decades ago. The technology is constantly improving, with ICTER scientists contributing to the development of the probes. Microendoscopes using fiber optics are becoming increasingly important imaging tools, but they have...
Phys.org
What's in the mud? Flood victims' fears eased by early test results
Flooding stirs up river sediments, which can spread contaminants in our waterways and floodplains. Flood water can carry sediments bearing contaminants from a range of sources, both historical and new, such as sewage, petrol stations, industrial yards and farming areas. This is worrying many people whose homes and gardens have been hit by repeated floods across eastern Australia.
Phys.org
Study finds that forest protection is key for reliable rainfall
There won't be many places in the world that have escaped the recent impacts of unusual droughts, floods and unseasonal temperatures. These are often ascribed to the role of greenhouse gases, leading to climate change. But there are additional causes. An international research team has found an additional threat: the impacts of changes in vegetation cover, especially forest loss.
Phys.org
Antifouling coatings can reduce algal growth while preserving coral settlement
When algae, mussels or barnacles settle on ship hulls, this can lead to billions of euros worth of damage. To counteract this, surfaces are treated with antifouling coatings. A scientist at the Leibniz Center for Tropical Marine Research (ZMT) has now investigated the extent to which newly developed antifouling coatings could be used to curb algal growth, which often affects coral larvae as they settle and develop. The results of the study were published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Phys.org
A new way to name bacteria: 300-year-old system revised thanks to scientific advances
Nearly 300 years ago the Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus secured his place in scientific history when he created what's known as the binomial system. The year was 1737 and, due to the large diversity of plants and animals collected by naturalist explorers in different parts of the world, Linnaeus saw the need to develop a logical system to classify and group this material in a systematic way.
Phys.org
Shining the light on asbestos
Asbestos is a toxic substance that is found in older buildings, as well as in cosmetics and products for children. As testing for its presence can be problematic, Hiroshima University Professor Akio Kuroda has been working on a novel solution. Asbestos is a naturally occurring silicate (silicon- and oxygen-containing) mineral...
Phys.org
New research shows link between workplace bullying and conspiracy beliefs
New research has shown that people who experience bullying in the workplace are more likely to engage in conspiracy theorizing. The new research, led by the University of Nottingham and in collaboration with the Paris Nanterre University, built on the idea that experiences of bullying may breed conspiracy beliefs because both are associated with similar psychological factors, such as feelings of paranoia. The results have been published today in Social Psychology.
Phys.org
Team develops a prodrug form of curcumin that shows anti-tumor effects without toxicities
Curcumin, a natural molecule related to turmeric, has been used to treat cancer patients in cancer clinical studies. While it has documented antitumor effects, challenges involving its chemistry have caused drug development to lag. Now, a team of researchers at Kyoto University has developed a prodrug form of curcumin, TBP1901,...
Phys.org
Government regulation and information presentation may determine palatability of the concept of gene-edited food
Does the term "genetically edited food" sound appetizing, or does it inspire skepticism about what is on the table? The answer could be dependent on if you live in a country that strictly regulates genetically edited food and on the way the information was presented, according to a team from Research Organization of Information and Systems (ROIS) in Japan.
Phys.org
New research reveals wastewater treatment plants can 'get sick'
Just like humans, wastewater treatment plants can get sick, due to viral attacks. Now, new research from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, reveals the implications for the surrounding environment in case the plant catches a cold. The efficient running of wastewater treatment plants is an essential part of modern society....
Phys.org
Establishment of induced pluripotent stem cells from endangered avian species
Japan extends from north to south, resulting in a huge diversity of climate and environmental conditions. Various endemic species have evolved in Japan as a result of their ability to adapt to diverse environmental conditions. Thus, Japan is a hotspot of animal diversity with a number of endemic species that are already, or are becoming, endangered. With the numbers increasing steadily in recent years, mainly due to human activities such as forest destruction and global warming, action must be taken.
Phys.org
A common drug used for racehorses could increase risk of sudden death
A commonly administered drug used in 94% of thoroughbred racehorses could increase risk of sudden death, according to a new study. The research—led by the University of Glasgow and published today in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medicine Association—also found multiple other risk factors associated with sudden death, related to the circumstances of the race and individual histories of the horses.
Comments / 0