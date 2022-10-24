Centerburg fell to Worthington Christian, 3-2, in a Division III district semifinal matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Mount Vernon Nazarene University's Ariel Arena. The fourth-seeded Trojans took the first set, 25-18, and held a 18-14 lead late in the second set, but the eighth-seeded Warriors didn't give in. They closed the frame on a 11-3 run, winning 25-21, and went on to claim the third set as well, 25-22, behind airtight defense and timely hitting. Centerburg struck back in the fourth set, winning 25-16 behind a late surge. But Worthington Christian held true in the final frame, scoring seven of the match's final nine points to win 15-10 and pull off the upset.

CENTERBURG, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO