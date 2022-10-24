Read full article on original website
Knox County Sheriff's reports Oct. 26-28
MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Sheriff's Office shared these reports filed by its deputies between Oct. 26 to 28.
Knox County Historical Society to highlight Ohio Barns on Nov. 2
MOUNT VERNON -- The November Meeting of the Knox County Historical Society will feature an illustrated program entitled “Favorite Barns of Ohio,” presented by Ohio barn scholar, Pamela Whitney Gray. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m.at the Museum, 875 Harcourt Rd., in...
Munday challenges Pursel for commissioner seat
MOUNT VERNON — Incumbent Republican Bill Pursel is running for re-election as Knox County commissioner. Democrat Roger Munday hopes to unseat him. Both were unopposed in the May primary. Munday previously was vice president of operations and tech support for a third-party administrator. He worked in health care for...
Danville superintendent: Levy would help modernize district facilities
DANVILLE — The Danville Local Schools five-year, three-mill permanent improvement (PI) levy will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The district will pay off the debt collected by the 2.1 mill tax levy for the elementary school by the end of this year. This would be an additional .9 mills to the new levy for five years but would have a wider array of improvements, according to a previous Knox Pages report.
Knox County teams roll into prep football playoff action
MOUNT VERNON — Fredericktown, Centerburg and Danville will represent Knox County when the Ohio High School football playoffs begin on Friday night. Here's how those teams will match up with their playoff foes, and a couple of other school's just beyond the county's border:
GALLERY: Fredericktown falls to Fairbanks in D3 district semifinals
Fredericktown fell to Fairbanks, 3-0, in a Division III district semifinal matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Mount Vernon Nazarene University's Ariel Arena. The Freddies, seeded fifth, put up a fight against the top-seeded Panthers, but ultimately fell 26-24, 25-17 and 28-26. Big runs cost the Freddies down the stretch, as the Panthers rattled off eight straight points in the second set and six straight points in the third set to create separation.
GALLERY: Centerburg falls to Worthington Christian in D3 district semifinals
Centerburg fell to Worthington Christian, 3-2, in a Division III district semifinal matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Mount Vernon Nazarene University's Ariel Arena. The fourth-seeded Trojans took the first set, 25-18, and held a 18-14 lead late in the second set, but the eighth-seeded Warriors didn't give in. They closed the frame on a 11-3 run, winning 25-21, and went on to claim the third set as well, 25-22, behind airtight defense and timely hitting. Centerburg struck back in the fourth set, winning 25-16 behind a late surge. But Worthington Christian held true in the final frame, scoring seven of the match's final nine points to win 15-10 and pull off the upset.
