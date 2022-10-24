ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Scouting report | Heisman frontrunner C.J. Stroud presents big tests for Penn State football

On Dec. 11, 2021, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sat in the four chairs in New York City, awaiting the results for the Heisman Trophy winner. His name wasn’t called — it was Alabama’s quarterback Bryce Young. Now in 2022, Stroud is back in the running, the favorite, and he comes to Happy Valley to take on No. 13 Penn State on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Big Ten announces full tournament schedule, including 1st-round bye for Penn State field hockey

After the release of the Big Ten Tournament bracket, Penn State officially took the top seed with a 7-1 conference record. Ranking third on the NFHCA poll, the Nittany Lions will have a bye for the first round and go straight to the semifinals where they will play the winner of a quarterfinal match between Iowa and Michigan — with the match coming on Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football taking “steps in the right direction” toward elite status, according to James Franklin

It’s been four years since James Franklin delivered a famous rant in the Beaver Stadium press room following Penn State’s 27-26 loss to Ohio State. “We’re not an elite football team yet,” Franklin said. “As hard as we have worked, from average to good, from good to great, the work that it’s going to take to get to an elite program is going to be just as hard as the ground and the distance that we’ve already traveled.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey falls behind early, battles back for close win against Wisconsin on road

In its first series of conference play, No. 16 Penn State looked to stay undefeated. After falling behind early, the Nittany Lions took down Wisconsin 2-1 on the road. Coming off a series sweep against St. Thomas Penn State faced the Badgers, who hoped to start a run after picking up their first two wins last week against now-No. 19 Minnesota Duluth.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks halting Ohio State, Chop Robinson’s status

Another year, another matchup with Ohio State that could make or break Penn State’s season. Donning one of the best overall units in college football, the Buckeyes are eyeing their way toward an undefeated season and another go at a national championship. With a win Saturday, the Nittany Lions could begin to make a run at a College Football Playoff.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Big Ten releases Penn State football's 2023 schedule

The Big Ten released the 2023 football schedules for the entire conference on Wednesday, which includes Penn State’s matchups. The Nittany Lions will kick off their season with a home matchup against the Big 12’s West Virginia on Sept. 2, followed by another home game against Delaware, an FCS team, on Sept. 9.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s hockey defeats Lindenwood to open conference play

Penn State traveled to Missouri for Game 1 of the weekend series to take on Lindenwood on Friday night. The Nittany Lions defeated the Lindenwood Lions by a score of 4-3. After a first few minutes of not many shots from either side, Lindenwood had an opportunity. Penn State’s Maeve Connolly committed a penalty, putting them at a skater disadvantage.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Led by 1st-teamer Ally Schlegel, 5 Penn State women's soccer players earn all-Big Ten honors

Five Nittany Lions received honors from the Big Ten on Thursday. Redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel was named first-team All-Big-Ten, fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking earned second-team honors and sophomore defender Mieke Schiemann claimed a third-team spot. Forwards Kaitlyn MacBean and Amelia White were also named to the conference's all-freshman squad.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's soccer struggles offensively in failed pursuit of standings points against Rutgers

Penn State had trouble keeping up with Rutgers speed and aggression Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field. The Scarlet Knights took the lead in the game in the 26th minute, easily scoring against Nittany Lion senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes. Rutgers scored again in the first half, gaining a two-tally lead against the blue and white in the 40th minute.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s hockey ‘rallying together’ ahead of CHA opener

With conference play just around the corner, the atmosphere around Penn State’s squad this year is different. After last week’s wins, coach Jeff Kampersal said that this year’s culture is the best the team’s ever had. Kampersal has since noted what makes this team special — the team’s “connectedness” that holds them together.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy