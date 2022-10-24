Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need 'A-game' at No. 13 Penn State Saturday
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost Town
Men's Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw Friday
Men's Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn State
Women's Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matches
Digital Collegian
Scouting report | Heisman frontrunner C.J. Stroud presents big tests for Penn State football
On Dec. 11, 2021, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sat in the four chairs in New York City, awaiting the results for the Heisman Trophy winner. His name wasn’t called — it was Alabama’s quarterback Bryce Young. Now in 2022, Stroud is back in the running, the favorite, and he comes to Happy Valley to take on No. 13 Penn State on Saturday.
Digital Collegian
How to watch No. 13 Penn State football take on No. 2 Ohio State in the Stripe Out
In conjunction with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff's first visit to Happy Valley this weekend, Penn State gets the top broadcast team on the call for the Ohio State game. The No. 13 Nittany Lions and No. 2 Buckeyes will kick off at noon on FOX with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft handling the broadcast duties.
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for Penn State football's top-15 tilt with Ohio State
For just the second time this season, Penn State will enter a game as the underdog. Ahead of Saturday, Ohio State is currently listed as a 14.5-point favorite with a money line set at -660. With the two dynamic offenses in mind, the over/under is set at 60.5. MORE FOOTBALL...
Digital Collegian
‘Bama of the Big Ten’ | Ex-Penn State football players reflect on Ohio State’s ‘elite’ benchmark
Everyone says they want ‘Bama, but for Penn State, it wants Ohio State. James Franklin’s M.O. is to go 1-0 every week and treat each opponent as important as the next. While that has a lot of truth to it, some of the Nittany Lions’ former players described playing the Buckeyes as the culmination of the season.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten announces full tournament schedule, including 1st-round bye for Penn State field hockey
After the release of the Big Ten Tournament bracket, Penn State officially took the top seed with a 7-1 conference record. Ranking third on the NFHCA poll, the Nittany Lions will have a bye for the first round and go straight to the semifinals where they will play the winner of a quarterfinal match between Iowa and Michigan — with the match coming on Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football hosts pivotal tilt with No. 2 Ohio State
Another highly ranked matchup awaits Penn State this weekend, with No. 2 Ohio State entering a Stripe Out in Beaver Stadium at noon Saturday. The Buckeyes have cruised to their undefeated record thus far, while Penn State hit a bump in the road with a blowout loss at Michigan. With...
Digital Collegian
Our predictions heading into facing No. 2 Ohio State this weekend at home | The 1-0 Podcast
With the recent release of Penn State’s 2023 football schedule, co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle kick off this week’s episode by sharing their outlooks on next season for the Nittany Lions. The pair assesses Ohio State’s season performance up to this point and qualifies what Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football taking “steps in the right direction” toward elite status, according to James Franklin
It’s been four years since James Franklin delivered a famous rant in the Beaver Stadium press room following Penn State’s 27-26 loss to Ohio State. “We’re not an elite football team yet,” Franklin said. “As hard as we have worked, from average to good, from good to great, the work that it’s going to take to get to an elite program is going to be just as hard as the ground and the distance that we’ve already traveled.”
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey falls behind early, battles back for close win against Wisconsin on road
In its first series of conference play, No. 16 Penn State looked to stay undefeated. After falling behind early, the Nittany Lions took down Wisconsin 2-1 on the road. Coming off a series sweep against St. Thomas Penn State faced the Badgers, who hoped to start a run after picking up their first two wins last week against now-No. 19 Minnesota Duluth.
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Penn State football has a stacked plate with load of talent from No. 2 Ohio State
Penn State has its second ranked matchup in the span of three weeks, and this time, it's No. 2 Ohio State — its toughest opponent of the season. The Buckeyes are undefeated on the season, and their offense is strong again, scoring the second-most points per game in the FBS and the most in the Big Ten with 49.6 points per game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks halting Ohio State, Chop Robinson’s status
Another year, another matchup with Ohio State that could make or break Penn State’s season. Donning one of the best overall units in college football, the Buckeyes are eyeing their way toward an undefeated season and another go at a national championship. With a win Saturday, the Nittany Lions could begin to make a run at a College Football Playoff.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten releases Penn State football's 2023 schedule
The Big Ten released the 2023 football schedules for the entire conference on Wednesday, which includes Penn State’s matchups. The Nittany Lions will kick off their season with a home matchup against the Big 12’s West Virginia on Sept. 2, followed by another home game against Delaware, an FCS team, on Sept. 9.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students ‘battle’ through ‘disappointing, unsafe’ student section at 2022 White Out game
Penn State student Olivia Carnes entered Beaver Stadium an hour and a half before the Nittany Lions and the Minnesota Golden Gophers kicked off the White Out, thinking she and her friends had plenty of time to find a seat. Though she entered through security easily, Carnes (sophomore-criminology) said the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey defeats Lindenwood to open conference play
Penn State traveled to Missouri for Game 1 of the weekend series to take on Lindenwood on Friday night. The Nittany Lions defeated the Lindenwood Lions by a score of 4-3. After a first few minutes of not many shots from either side, Lindenwood had an opportunity. Penn State’s Maeve Connolly committed a penalty, putting them at a skater disadvantage.
Digital Collegian
Undefeated No. 16 Penn State men’s hockey opens Big Ten play at Wisconsin, looking to up intensity
At 6-0, Penn State is on a roll to start the year — but it still isn't playing up to its standards as it travels to Wisconsin for a two-game series this weekend. Despite some offensive struggles in Game 2 of the series against St. Thomas last week, the offense is scoring 5.2 goals per game.
Digital Collegian
Led by 1st-teamer Ally Schlegel, 5 Penn State women's soccer players earn all-Big Ten honors
Five Nittany Lions received honors from the Big Ten on Thursday. Redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel was named first-team All-Big-Ten, fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking earned second-team honors and sophomore defender Mieke Schiemann claimed a third-team spot. Forwards Kaitlyn MacBean and Amelia White were also named to the conference's all-freshman squad.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer heads to Wisconsin for Round 1 of Big Ten Tournament on Oct. 30
The Big Ten women’s soccer tournament kicks off on Sunday with all of the first-round matchups being played at the higher seeds’ campuses. Sixth-seeded Penn State will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the third-seeded Badgers. Approaching the start of the championship, Michigan State and Northwestern claim...
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast for Penn State football's noon kickoff with Ohio State
No. 13 Penn State will try to deliver an upset to No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, and the attempt will fall under a nice October day. The afternoon temperature is set at 59 degrees and will feature a completely sunny sky, according to Accuweather. The wind will basically be...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer struggles offensively in failed pursuit of standings points against Rutgers
Penn State had trouble keeping up with Rutgers speed and aggression Tuesday night at Jeffrey Field. The Scarlet Knights took the lead in the game in the 26th minute, easily scoring against Nittany Lion senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes. Rutgers scored again in the first half, gaining a two-tally lead against the blue and white in the 40th minute.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey ‘rallying together’ ahead of CHA opener
With conference play just around the corner, the atmosphere around Penn State’s squad this year is different. After last week’s wins, coach Jeff Kampersal said that this year’s culture is the best the team’s ever had. Kampersal has since noted what makes this team special — the team’s “connectedness” that holds them together.
