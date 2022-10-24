ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 week only: Hawaii shop offers Harry Potter flavors

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Asato Family Shop is the place to get your “local kine” sherbert fix in Hawaii. At 1306 Pali Hwy., you can find flavors like li hing sour belts and White Rabbit candy that take you back to childhood days.

This week, the shop is adding new magical flavors to their menu to honor Robbie Coltrane. Kids who grew up watching “Harry Potter” will remember him as Rubeus Hagrid.

“We were saddened to hear of the death of Robbie Coltrane because we loved Hagrid very much in the movies. We are making a special chocolate, raspberry, chopped nuts flavor in honor of him,” said Neale Asato, founder of Asato Family Shop.

“The Rubeus Hagrid” is part of a special theme they’re doing this week to pay tribute to the actor. Other flavors include Buttah Beer, Frozen Pumpkin Juice and Felix Felicis, also known as “Liquid Luck,” which is a golden caramel apple flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fK9au_0ike6fIZ00

“Our family loves Harry Potter!” said Asato. “Professor Snape is one of our favorite characters in the Harry Potter series.”

Asato Family Shop is only open on Wednesdays and Sundays for walk-up orders from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so there’s only two days left to try the new flavors.

Harry Potter Week ends on Sunday, Oct. 30. The grand finale will have raffles, games and prizes starting at 9 a.m. to celebrate Halloween.

