Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn borough president on transit crime, housing, and more

By Hazel Sanchez, Aaron Feis, Veronica Rosario, Dan Mannarino
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss transit system crime, the push for more robust care for mental health issues, and the need for affordable housing, as part of a spotlight on the borough.

Reynoso appeared as the second guest in PIX11’s series of weekly talks with each of the five borough presidents, following Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine’s previous appearance .

Asked what was going wrong with New York’s transit system, Reynoso said that New Yorkers are “perceiving” an increase in crime due to concerns over homeless people or people with mental health issues in the system, echoing a sentiment previously expressed by Mayor Adams.

NYPD statistics current through Sunday show that crimes in the transit system citywide are up 41.7% so far in 2022. Reynoso’s borough has not been immune to that increase, according to data for both of the NYPD’s geographic divisions of Brooklyn. In Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, transit crime is up 36.2% as of Sunday, while in Patrol Borough Brooklyn South the jump sits at 32.2%.

Reynoso broke with City Hall, however, with respect to the solution, dismissing part of a new three-pronged approach by Adams and Gov. Hochul that includes increasing the amount of cops in the transit system.

Man randomly shoved onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

“I don’t think it’s the answer at all,” he said. “An increased presence of cops … is never the answer. The safest neighborhoods in our city are the ones with the least amount of cops. But what they have is secure housing. They have secure education, or high education, the jobs, the parks, and so forth.”

Reynoso also touched on efforts to improve the quality of the borough’s public hospitals and the need to increase affordable housing .

PIX11

PIX11

