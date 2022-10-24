My name is Kimberly and I am an Army veteran who is a single mom of two 6th grade virtual students through the CMCSS K-12 here in Montgomery County. As a parent I chose to keep my boys in because my oldest is on the spectrum and Virtual School is such an awesome atmosphere all around for him. Less distractions, teachers are able to help one-on-one, and bullying is nonexistent.

