Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Tonya Newberry

Tonya Lynn Newberry, age 51, of Christian County, KY passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from the results of an automobile accident. No services are planned at this time. Tonya entered this life on June 3, 1971, in Nashville, TN to the late Ernie and Linda Golden Jones. Survivors include...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
High School Football PRO

Ashland City, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Stewart County High School football team will have a game with Cheatham County Central High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU baseball coach Roland Fanning on plan to create good chaos with the Govs | AUDIO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roland Fanning is the energetic new baseball coach at Austin Peay State University. This week, he joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about growing up in small-town Oklahoma, the importance of getting loud and talking trash in baseball, and his plans to “create chaos” with a unique new center field.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Elsie Mae Phillips

A Celebration of Life service for Elsie Mae Phillips, age 88, of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Alabama, will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. She was born in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Thanks to businesses that supported fall festival for virtual students | COMMENTARY

My name is Kimberly and I am an Army veteran who is a single mom of two 6th grade virtual students through the CMCSS K-12 here in Montgomery County. As a parent I chose to keep my boys in because my oldest is on the spectrum and Virtual School is such an awesome atmosphere all around for him. Less distractions, teachers are able to help one-on-one, and bullying is nonexistent.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Robert Byard, Jr.

Robert Byard, Jr., age 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 25, 1962, in Clarksville, TN. Robert enjoyed spending his free time riding his electric bicycle and drinking a few beers. He was a Jack of all trades who particularly enjoyed working as a plumber.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Bobby Joe Pruitt

Bobby Joe Pruitt, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Centennial Hospital in Nashville. Bobby was born July 16, 1932, in Woodlawn, TN, to the late Eunice Pruitt and Mattie Baxter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mickle Pruitt and sisters, Mabel Burney and Annie Doris Pedigo.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Gisele McClay Rutherford

Mrs. Gisele McClay Rutherford was born May 26, 1958, to the proud parents, Nelson and Clinttie Vernice McClay of Clarksville, Tennessee. Gisele entered eternal rest on October 14, 2022. Gisele attended Clarksville public school systems and graduated from Clarksville High School. She accepted Christ at an early age and was...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

