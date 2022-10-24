Read full article on original website
Tonya Newberry
Tonya Lynn Newberry, age 51, of Christian County, KY passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from the results of an automobile accident. No services are planned at this time. Tonya entered this life on June 3, 1971, in Nashville, TN to the late Ernie and Linda Golden Jones. Survivors include...
Weekend top picks: Fright on Franklin, G.H.O.S.T. at APSU, Fall Festival at Rotary
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Spend the last weekend of October listening to scary stories and haunted music or participate in a costume contests and Halloween activities. Fright On Franklin: Downtown Clarksville celebrates Halloween with costume contests and trick or treating on Franklin Street this Saturday. The event lasts...
Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale kicks off, continues this weekend | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library opened Thursday for the Friends preview. The sale began with a line of book fans and collectors ready to go through the selection of hundreds of books with each one costing no more than $1.
'Select Your Crown' event returns to Clarksville, giving away 200 custom wigs
"Select Your Crown" event returns to Clarksville for the second year to make and give away 200 custom wigs for women and children experiencing hair loss from chemotherapy and alopecia.
Football playoff picture: Where things stand for high school teams chasing postseason play
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022-23 high school football regular season is set to conclude this week, and Clarksville area schools are preparing for what’s to come for their programs. A number of the local football teams have clinched a playoff berth already. Meanwhile, others have yet...
Ashland City, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Stewart County High School football team will have a game with Cheatham County Central High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
APSU baseball coach Roland Fanning on plan to create good chaos with the Govs | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roland Fanning is the energetic new baseball coach at Austin Peay State University. This week, he joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about growing up in small-town Oklahoma, the importance of getting loud and talking trash in baseball, and his plans to “create chaos” with a unique new center field.
Elsie Mae Phillips
A Celebration of Life service for Elsie Mae Phillips, age 88, of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Alabama, will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. She was born in...
West Creek quarterback locked up Player of the Week with 3-touchdown performance
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – West Creek quarterback Kayden Pace locked up the Clarksville Now Player of the Week honors this past week for his performance against Whites Creek High. The Coyotes traveled into opposing territory and conquered the Cobras on their home field. West Creek dominated in every...
Thanks to businesses that supported fall festival for virtual students | COMMENTARY
My name is Kimberly and I am an Army veteran who is a single mom of two 6th grade virtual students through the CMCSS K-12 here in Montgomery County. As a parent I chose to keep my boys in because my oldest is on the spectrum and Virtual School is such an awesome atmosphere all around for him. Less distractions, teachers are able to help one-on-one, and bullying is nonexistent.
APSU College of Arts & Letters to launch podcast to celebrate alumni stories
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The College of Arts & Letters at Austin Peay State University will unveil a new podcast on Nov. 4 that celebrates the stories of the college’s alumni while striving to inspire current students. The podcast – titled “Govs on the Go: Alumni Edition” and hosted...
Bicyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville crash
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.
Spooky Special bus soon to haunt Clarksville with free Halloween rides | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Spooky Special bus from Clarksville Transit System will once again run amok on the streets of Clarksville. For more than 30 years the CTS Spooky Special has traveled around the city offering free rides for Halloween. On Thursday, 17 art students, grades 9-12,...
Robert Byard, Jr.
Robert Byard, Jr., age 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 25, 1962, in Clarksville, TN. Robert enjoyed spending his free time riding his electric bicycle and drinking a few beers. He was a Jack of all trades who particularly enjoyed working as a plumber.
Veterans United lends helping hand to Clarksville veteran at Bowen Combative Arts Academy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As part of its coast-to-coast #ThanksToVeterans RV Tour, the Veterans United Home Loans Tour visited Bowen Combative Arts Academy this week to help a fellow Army veteran make improvements to his place of business. Fifteen staff members from Veterans United, the nation’s No. 1...
Clarksville announces new sidewalk projects to connect more homes to schools
Safety for students walking to and from school has been a growing concern in Clarksville — due to a lack of sidewalks.
Bobby Joe Pruitt
Bobby Joe Pruitt, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Centennial Hospital in Nashville. Bobby was born July 16, 1932, in Woodlawn, TN, to the late Eunice Pruitt and Mattie Baxter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mickle Pruitt and sisters, Mabel Burney and Annie Doris Pedigo.
Gisele McClay Rutherford
Mrs. Gisele McClay Rutherford was born May 26, 1958, to the proud parents, Nelson and Clinttie Vernice McClay of Clarksville, Tennessee. Gisele entered eternal rest on October 14, 2022. Gisele attended Clarksville public school systems and graduated from Clarksville High School. She accepted Christ at an early age and was...
Austin Peay returns to action this weekend against Jacksonville State for Senior Night
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay (5-2) returns to action this weekend to take on conference foe Jacksonville State (6-2). The game is scheduled for Saturday with kickoff at 3 p.m. According to the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications Casey Crigger, Saturday also marks Senior Night for the...
Clarksville carjacking leads to police chase into Kentucky
Two juveniles are in custody following a carjacking and police chase Wednesday afternoon.
