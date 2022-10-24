ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Chattanooga early Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person is recovering after someone stabbed them early Friday morning in Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. A CPD release says the incident happened on the 4900 block of Angela Drive a little after 3:30 a.m. Officers found the victim, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Hamilton County health officials warn of "triple-demic" heading into Flu season

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting Tennessee as one of the six states with the highest flu rates in the country. Doctors are now coining the term "Triple-demic" for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu, and COVID-19. As for Hamilton County, officials are seeing a surge in RSV and for children, avoiding the disease is almost impossible.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Maddy Bacon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 27th, 2022 goes to Maddy Bacon. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chickamauga offering families fun activities

Chickamauga, Georgia is a small town, but it's attracting many families to explore all it has to offer. "We are the best kept secret in the state of Georgia. We are a historical town at the foot of Lookout Mountain," said City of Chickamauga's Eric Pullen. Pullen says this weekend...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy