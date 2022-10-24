Read full article on original website
Chattanooga man appealing decision preventing his 'false arrest' suit from going to trial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man claiming damages in a lawsuit against the City of Chattanooga for what he says was a false arrest in 2020 says that his case cannot go to trial due to a judge's summary judgement. As a result he is now appealing that judgement. It’s...
Man wanted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on aggravated assault charges
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A man is wanted by the Walker County Sheriff's Office on aggravated assault charges. WCSO says they are looking for John Robert Wells of Highway 136 East in Lafayette, Georgia. They say he is 5 foot 8 inches tall and 170lbs. Wells is considered armed...
3 charged after bus fight prompts brief lockdown at Central High School in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office now says 3 students involved in the school bus fracas are being charged with disorderly conduct. A HCSO release says the HCSO School Resource Unit is still investigating the report of the firearm. Depend on us to keep you posted.
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Chattanooga early Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person is recovering after someone stabbed them early Friday morning in Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. A CPD release says the incident happened on the 4900 block of Angela Drive a little after 3:30 a.m. Officers found the victim, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries....
Wanted suspect in Hamilton County flees from police after crash in East Ridge
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Officers in East Ridge were close to arresting a man wanted for violent crimes in Hamilton County, but police say he ran away after a crash. A post on the East Ridge Police Department's Facebook page says on Tuesday afternoon, officers tried to stop a vehicle with Marc Smith at the wheel.
Dalton business owner sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste in Rock Spring
ROCK SPRING, Ga. — A Dalton business owner learned on Monday that he'll go to prison for dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in Catoosa County. 56-year-old Amin Ali pleaded guilty in federal court to dumping more than 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste back in June.
Commissioners add restriction on money for public school improvements in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new way to pay for new school buildings and building improvements is in place in Hamilton County. At Wednesday's weekly commission meeting, Hamilton County District 11 Commissioner Joe Graham proposed funneling tax money that some new businesses in the county pay into a new fund that could be used only for capital improvements.
Tennessee American Water awards over $15,000 in grants to local fire departments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In honor of National First Responders Day, Tennessee American Water has awarded grants worth over $15,000 to 16 fire departments in our viewing area, according to press release. This includes fire departments in Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties. The grants provide supplemental funding...
Pickles! First Responder's Day takes place at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail and Randy Michael talks about how First Responder's Day takes place at the Chattanooga Market! Melissa Lail and Randy Michael share why this event is so special. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
Hamilton County health officials warn of "triple-demic" heading into Flu season
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting Tennessee as one of the six states with the highest flu rates in the country. Doctors are now coining the term "Triple-demic" for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu, and COVID-19. As for Hamilton County, officials are seeing a surge in RSV and for children, avoiding the disease is almost impossible.
Student Athlete Spotlight: Maddy Bacon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 27th, 2022 goes to Maddy Bacon. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Safety issues on parents' minds as Airport Inn revitalization plan moves forward
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: Hundreds of people packed the Family Justice Center to hear the City of Chattanooga's presentation on the revitalization plan to Airport Inn. The city plans to use the old motel as an outlet for the homeless to utilize to get back on their feet. Wednesday...
Chickamauga offering families fun activities
Chickamauga, Georgia is a small town, but it's attracting many families to explore all it has to offer. "We are the best kept secret in the state of Georgia. We are a historical town at the foot of Lookout Mountain," said City of Chickamauga's Eric Pullen. Pullen says this weekend...
Getting funky with Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga has a new hot spot with some great eats! We got to visit this new eatery and see what all they have. It's a fun and funky 90's theme Chicago Style Hoagies. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
