Oilers Zoom Past Penguins, Letang & Dumoulin Struggle in 6-3 Loss

EDMONTON, Alberta — Goals in the final minutes of a period are especially damaging. The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-1-1) gave up a pair in the second period, and a two-goal lead quickly became a two-goal deficit. Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0) zoomed past the Penguins for a 6-3 win at Rogers Place.

The Penguins claimed a 3-1 lead early in the second period. Then took a short nap. For most of the second period, the Edmonton Oilers shelled the Penguins’ net, and the Penguins’ lead was gone after allowing 26 shots and four goals.

It was a record. Never before had the Edmonton Oilers had as many shots (26) in a period. Ever. That includes the Wayne Gretzky-led 1980s Oilers dynasty.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh HERE.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group