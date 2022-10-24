ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Oilers Zoom Past Penguins, Letang & Dumoulin Struggle in 6-3 Loss

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
EDMONTON, Alberta — Goals in the final minutes of a period are especially damaging. The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-1-1) gave up a pair in the second period, and a two-goal lead quickly became a two-goal deficit. Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0) zoomed past the Penguins for a 6-3 win at Rogers Place.

The Penguins claimed a 3-1 lead early in the second period. Then took a short nap. For most of the second period, the Edmonton Oilers shelled the Penguins’ net, and the Penguins’ lead was gone after allowing 26 shots and four goals.

It was a record. Never before had the Edmonton Oilers had as many shots (26) in a period. Ever. That includes the Wayne Gretzky-led 1980s Oilers dynasty.

Pittsburgh, PA
