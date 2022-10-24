ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Robbie Coltrane cause of death released

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpFvA_0ike6A8A00

The cause of death for “Harry Potter” actor Robbie Coltrane has been released.

SkyNews reported that Coltrane had several painful health conditions.

The Mirror was the first to report Coltrane had been diagnosed with sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection and a heart block.

Sepsis is when the body is overwhelmed by an infection that starts a chain reaction, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sepsis usually starts in the lung, urinary tract, skin or gastrointestinal tract.

A heart block is when electrical pulses that control the heart, telling it to contract, are slowed down, according to Johns Hopkins. There are three levels of heart block — first-, second- and third-degree.

The first may not require treatment. Second-degree heart block is broken down into two types — Mobitz type I, where the signals get slower and slow and the heart skips a beat or Mobitz type II, where the impulse may or may not get to the ventricles. In that case, there is no progressive slowing. In third-degree heart block, the impulses do not go to the atria to the ventricles at all and is a complete failure.

TMZ reported that he died of multiple organ failure.

Coltrane, 72, had also been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Coltrane had spoken out about living in “constant pain” because of osteoarthritis and had been in a wheelchair since 2019 because of his ailments, SkyNews reported.

He also spoke about his battle with alcoholism, which, according to SkyNews, came back during the years of filming the “Harry Potter” franchise, Sky News reported.

The actor, who may be most well=known to current generations as Hagrid from the “Harry Potter” franchise, also had several roles in two James Bond films, as well as dozens of other films and television shows.

Coltrane was born Anthony Robert McMillan but changed his name in the 1970s as a tribute to jazz performer John Coltrane, The New York Times reported.

Coltrane’s final on-screen appearance was in the HBO special celebrating 20 years since the release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in which he said, “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So, you could be watching it in 50 years’ time,” Coltrane said. “I’ll not be here, sadly. But Hagrid will, yes.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Robbie Coltrane Cause Of Death Revealed A Week After The Loss Of ‘Harry Potter’ Star

Robbie Coltrane died at the age of 72 following multiple organ failure, according to multiple UK reports. The death certificate of the Harry Potter star also noted he had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block. Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the fantasy films, had also been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes. RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint “Heartbroken,” Remembers Robbie Coltrane The Harry Potter universe mourned the loss of Coltrane and his film costars paid tribute to the late actor with personal messages. “Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars...
Parade

Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death

"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Star Lance Waldroup's Cause of Death Reveals Struggles

Moonshiners personality Lance Waldroup's death from over a year ago painted a sad image for the reality star's final years. According to TMZ, Waldroup's cause of death isn't a surprise to those that knew him, especially with a long history of health struggles and drug abuse. Waldroup's death was officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy.
Decider.com

Bill Murray Paid “Just North Of $100,000” To Buy The Silence Of A Young Female Staffer He Kissed And Straddled On The Set Of ‘Being Mortal’: Report

Details are emerging about Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” that suspended production of Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal back in April. It was reported that the Searchlight film was shut down due to a complaint against Murray, who was set to star in the film alongside Ansari, who was also writing and directing, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer. A new report from Puck dives into the details of Murray’s disturbing behavior, supported by multiple sources. It is alleged that Murray, 72, engaged in close contact with a “much younger woman,” and at one point, started “kissing her body and straddling her.” The female...
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
People

Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer

Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
People

Jonah Hill Says His Mental Health and 'Life Has Gotten Immeasurably Better' as a Result of Therapy

Jonah Hill opens up about therapy in his upcoming documentary Stutz, which premieres on Netflix on Nov. 14 Jonah Hill is facing his mental health struggles head-on in his upcoming documentary, Stutz. The trailer for the film, which was directed by Hill, was released Monday and gives an inside look at the 38-year-old actor's unorthodox therapy session with his longtime friend and therapist Phil Stutz in an effort to shed light on the tools that can help those struggling with mental health. "I'm just gonna acknowledge how odd this endeavor is — a...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
118K+
Followers
133K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy