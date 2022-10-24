Read full article on original website
uga.edu
Georgia Museum of Art receives best in show design award
The Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia has received both a gold in the magazines and newsletters category and a “Best in Show” award in the 2022 Southeastern Museums Conference (SEMC) Publication Design Competition for its quarterly newsletter, Facet. The competition showcases the best in...
uga.edu
University certificates, scholarships awarded during Embracing Diversity ceremony
“Being an ally to the racial diversity and inclusion movement against all forms of social exclusion cannot be short lived only when it receives the most attention,” said Philip Hong, dean and professor in the University of Georgia’s School of Social Work and keynote speaker at this year’s Embracing Diversity event, held Oct. 20 at the Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel.
uga.edu
UGA Foundation honors Victor Wilson
The Distinguished Service Award includes $100,000 to establish a scholarship in his name. The University of Georgia Foundation Board of Trustees named Victor K. Wilson, UGA’s vice president for student affairs, as the latest recipient of its Distinguished Service Award during the board’s fall meeting on Oct. 6.
uga.edu
UGA leads state in Georgia bar exam passage for ninth straight year
For the ninth straight year, University of Georgia graduates lead the state in the Georgia bar exam passage rate. School of Law graduates, who sat for the July 2022 exam, posted the highest rate for first-time takers among all of the state's law schools, and almost 8% ahead of the overall first-time passage rate.
uga.edu
Meat Dawgs keep up high performance, aim to win title Oct. 30
The Meat Dawgs, the University of Georgia’s meat judging team, continued their high-performance streak with a second place win at the American Royal meat judging competition on Oct. 16 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Meat Dawgs are a group of passionate students who compete as a team to judge meat...
uga.edu
The intersection of culture, biology in Hispanic youth development
The Hispanic community has been steadily growing in Georgia for many years, yet despite its increasing visibility, this community continues to be underrepresented in research around families and human development. Our colleagues in Research Communications share the story:. For Cynthia Suveg, this was a call to action. Suveg, professor of...
uga.edu
Public History, Humanities Initiatives Partner to Explore, Preserve History of Athens, One Story at a Time
Through livecast oral history interviews, Black and African American Athenians will tell the story of the city in a program bringing together public history and humanities partners called One Story Athens. The year-long, community oral history program is produced by local non-profit Historic Athens and supported by the UGA Libraries...
uga.edu
New study looks at intersection of culture, biology in Latinx youth development
Cynthia Suveg of the UGA Psychology Department was recently awarded a $3 million grant to study the intersection of culture and biology in Latinx youth development. (Photo by Lauren Corcino) The Latinx community has been growing in Georgia, yet despite its increasing visibility, this community continues to be underrepresented in...
uga.edu
UGA Opera tempts audiences with sinister ‘Faust’
The University of Georgia Opera Theatre launches its 2022-23 season with “Faust” by composer Charles Gounod and librettists Jules Barbier and Michel Carré. Performances are Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. in Hodgson Hall at the Performing Arts Center. Visit music.uga.edu or call 706-542-4400 for tickets.
