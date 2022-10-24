Mooresville man accused of hiding cameras in home disguised as smoke detectors, filming visitors

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 50-year-old man is facing 11 counts of felony secret peeping after investigators said he used cameras disguised as smoke detectors to film unaware visitors, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received a report on Sept. 26 from a Mooresville homeowner that they had discovered hidden cameras inside their home disguised as smoke detectors.

The cameras were found in several areas throughout the home and were apparently used to film visitors, the sheriff’s office said.

Chad Allan Krantz was identified as a suspect. Authorities executed a search warrant on Krantz’s home on Sept. 29. The sheriff’s office said computers, cameras and SD cards were seized as evidence.

On Oct. 14, Krantz was arrested and charged with 11 counts of Felony Secret Peeping. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more charged are expected.

Krantz was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

