Free training at WSU Tech for aviation jobs
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is a demand for skilled workers in Wichita, and one area school is offering to train people for the jobs for free. WSU Tech offers the Wichita Promise full-ride scholarship program to help support the aviation and manufacturing sectors throughout the region. Classes begin in January, and the training takes […]
Topgolf Wichita now hiring
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Topgolf Wichita, located at 2975 N. Greenwich Rd, is now hiring. The new Wichita location is scheduled to open in March of 2023. Open positions include: Bartender, full or part-time Busser, full or part-time Cook, full or part-time Director of Instruction, full-time Dishwasher, full or part-time Event Sales Admin, full-time Guest […]
KWCH.com
WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A full-ride scholarship program will be offered by WSU Tech to help address the need for hiring in the aviation and manufacturing sectors throughout the region. The Wichita Promise scholarship program offers 8- to 10-week training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in January 2023 and WSU Tech says students who complete the program will leave with a certificate, job opportunities, and no college debt.
KWCH.com
College Hill neighborhood increases Halloween safety
Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. A middle school assistant principal in Kansas is forever bonded with an eighth-grade teacher after she gave her a kidney. Wichita mayor hears citizen’s concerns over confrontation with WPD officer.
fourstateshomepage.com
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First,...
KWCH.com
USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 9 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
KWCH.com
New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building
A middle school assistant principal in Kansas is forever bonded with an eighth-grade teacher after she gave her a kidney. The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. RSV vaccine trial underway in Wichita. Updated: 21 hours ago. With the number of RSV...
Fire at Spirit Aerosystems
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning. The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown. Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
KWCH.com
RSV vaccine trial underway in Wichita
The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 16 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
KWCH.com
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple hosting virtual town hall
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is inviting the public to ask “and all all of your questions” to Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple during a virtual town hall Thursday evening. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be live on the City of Wichita Facebook...
kfdi.com
Textron begins construction on Wichita expansion project
Textron Aviation had a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for an expansion of its parts distribution facility in west Wichita. The company is expanding the facility by 180,000 square feet to provide more warehouse storage and office space for current and future growth. The facility will provide better support to customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft.
KWCH.com
2022 Halloween Happenings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here’s what’s happening this Halloween in and around the Wichita area. Trunk or Treat (5:30 p.m.) The Center, 1914 E. 14th Street (Building B), Wichita, KS. Spookville: Trunk or Treat! (6-7 p.m.) The AbilityPoint, 2919 West 2nd St N, Wichita, KS. Trunk or Treat...
KWCH.com
Andover provides community update 6 months after tornado
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. Repairs, renovations, and rebuilds continue to move forward. The fencing for the dog park in Central Park is expected to be installed in about a month and...
KWCH.com
Fentanyl awareness event Friday at Wichita State University
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two hundred people die every day from fentanyl. That’s why Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID) is holding a special event at Wichita State University this Friday aimed at fighting the fentanyl epidemic. One of the speakers knows firsthand the effects fentanyl can have on a...
KWCH.com
Wichita diner moved to new location, literally
The group, Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID), is holding the event which will feature two fathers who lost their children due to fentanyl overdoses. One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. 2...
Three to compete for Youth of the Year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Boys and Girls Club of Hutchinson has begun the process of preparation for the local Youth of the Year competition. "Youth of the Year is our main biggest thing that the kids have to look forward to," said Elicia Lance with the club. "It's all about their leadership, their citizenship. Starting off now, they are speaking out. Talking about what the Club has done for them. What they've been able to apply, what they've learned with the younger members."
KWCH.com
Building You: Sedgwick County election workers needed for Nov. 8 election
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Election Office continues to hire and train more election workers ahead of the general election on November 8. “If we have a turnout like we did in the primary, even though we’ve expanded the number of positions, the election sites and the number of assigned to those sites remain the same, so there likely could be lines. That’s why we’re encouraging everybody to take a look and decide ahead of time, how and when you want to vote,” said Angela Caudillo, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner.
KWCH.com
Wichita mayor hears citizen’s concerns over confrontation with WPD officer
New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere else to live. Updated: 10 hours ago. With the number of RSV cases rising daily, Shawn Loging goes...
KWCH.com
Does It Work? StirMATE
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With many popular recipes requiring a lot of stirring, preparing a meal can get exhausting, going back and forth, checking on your food. The makers of the StirMATE promise their device works as an extra set of hands in the kitchen, keeping you from burning and scorching your food.
