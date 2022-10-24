HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Boys and Girls Club of Hutchinson has begun the process of preparation for the local Youth of the Year competition. "Youth of the Year is our main biggest thing that the kids have to look forward to," said Elicia Lance with the club. "It's all about their leadership, their citizenship. Starting off now, they are speaking out. Talking about what the Club has done for them. What they've been able to apply, what they've learned with the younger members."

