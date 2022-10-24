ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Capital Chronicle

State law already clear on required vaccines

I love that insurance commercial where several older women are taping pictures to their “wall” — a nod to Facebook and the trope about technology and senior citizens. “That’s not how any of this works,” one woman says. That’s how I feel about the current debate on requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for school-aged children. An […] The post State law already clear on required vaccines appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Emergency Reproductive Health Care Grant applications available

BLOOMINGTON – On August 5, 2022, the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb enacted Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), which came into effect on September 15. This law bans nearly all abortions in the state and requires any abortions allowed under the law’s very narrow exceptions to be performed in hospitals or ambulatory outpatient surgical centers that are hospital-owned, rather than in the clinics in which the vast majority of abortions have been safely performed in the state for decades.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Now is the time to make changes to your Medicare coverage

INDIANA – Just as your healthcare needs can change from year to year, so do Medicare plans. Not all plans offer the same benefits. Open Enrollment is your chance to review your Medicare coverage options and find the best fit for you. Here are some things to consider when...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

FSSA names new leadership for Division of Aging and General Counsel

INDIANA – Leslie Huckleberry to lead Aging; Jessica Keyes named General Counsel. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration today announced that Leslie Huckleberry has been named director of the agency’s Division of Aging, while Jessica Keyes will serve as the next General Counsel. “Leslie brings a wealth...
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

New help for Vietnam veterans

A new organization is touring Indiana in hopes of making Vietnam veterans feel appreciated for their service to this country. Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans, a non-profit organization, was formed to reach out to Indiana veterans who served during the Vietnam War era. Representatives from the WHVV attended last week’s Veterans Expo, and in conjunction with the Daughters of the American Revolution, distributed free books and plenty of gratitude to the veterans.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Rising utility bills putting strain on Hoosier households

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier families are struggling with skyrocketing energy bills after a recent rate hike took effect. AES customer Bobbi Stewart said the rising rates have put a burden on her already strained wallet. "It's outrageous and it's hurting families all over," she said. Stewart was on medical leave...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites November 2022

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. *This distribution is sponsored by The City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households. Thursday, November 3, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 11a.m. – 1 p.m....
INDIANA STATE
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Inside Indiana Business

AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant

For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
PETERSBURG, IN

