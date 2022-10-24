BLOOMINGTON – On August 5, 2022, the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb enacted Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), which came into effect on September 15. This law bans nearly all abortions in the state and requires any abortions allowed under the law’s very narrow exceptions to be performed in hospitals or ambulatory outpatient surgical centers that are hospital-owned, rather than in the clinics in which the vast majority of abortions have been safely performed in the state for decades.

