State law already clear on required vaccines
I love that insurance commercial where several older women are taping pictures to their “wall” — a nod to Facebook and the trope about technology and senior citizens. “That’s not how any of this works,” one woman says. That’s how I feel about the current debate on requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for school-aged children. An […] The post State law already clear on required vaccines appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbiw.com
Emergency Reproductive Health Care Grant applications available
BLOOMINGTON – On August 5, 2022, the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Holcomb enacted Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), which came into effect on September 15. This law bans nearly all abortions in the state and requires any abortions allowed under the law’s very narrow exceptions to be performed in hospitals or ambulatory outpatient surgical centers that are hospital-owned, rather than in the clinics in which the vast majority of abortions have been safely performed in the state for decades.
wbiw.com
Now is the time to make changes to your Medicare coverage
INDIANA – Just as your healthcare needs can change from year to year, so do Medicare plans. Not all plans offer the same benefits. Open Enrollment is your chance to review your Medicare coverage options and find the best fit for you. Here are some things to consider when...
wbiw.com
FSSA names new leadership for Division of Aging and General Counsel
INDIANA – Leslie Huckleberry to lead Aging; Jessica Keyes named General Counsel. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration today announced that Leslie Huckleberry has been named director of the agency’s Division of Aging, while Jessica Keyes will serve as the next General Counsel. “Leslie brings a wealth...
WISH-TV
Duke Energy dedicates additional $200K in energy bill assistance to Indiana customers
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Duke Energy dedicated an additional $200,000 in financial assistance to its Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Customers who qualify can receive up to a $300 credit annually. According to a release, Duke Energy has aided nearly 1,700 Indiana households...
Journal Review
New help for Vietnam veterans
A new organization is touring Indiana in hopes of making Vietnam veterans feel appreciated for their service to this country. Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans, a non-profit organization, was formed to reach out to Indiana veterans who served during the Vietnam War era. Representatives from the WHVV attended last week’s Veterans Expo, and in conjunction with the Daughters of the American Revolution, distributed free books and plenty of gratitude to the veterans.
WTHI
Indiana is facing a huge talent shortage problem, leaving employers with unfilled positions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shortage of work-force talent is a growing concern for Hoosier employers. Many positions are left empty with no one to fill them. Indiana is currently suffering from a huge talent shortage problem. The shortage has left employers wondering what to do next. A survey...
Rising utility bills putting strain on Hoosier households
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier families are struggling with skyrocketing energy bills after a recent rate hike took effect. AES customer Bobbi Stewart said the rising rates have put a burden on her already strained wallet. "It's outrageous and it's hurting families all over," she said. Stewart was on medical leave...
Growing number of Indiana school districts victims of cyberattacks
Cybercriminals love to target schools because they’re often easy to hack, they’re a treasure trove of student and staff personal information.
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
WNDU
With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
Parents react to where Indiana stands on the nations report card
According to the national report card test scores are down across the country, including here in Indiana. It's a trend the State Department of Education was already tracking.
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
wfyi.org
Republican Morales won't engage as Democrats look to take secretary of state's office
Lies and disinformation about the 2020 election have put a bright spotlight on secretary of state races across the country this year. And Indiana is no different. Thanks in part to controversies with the Republican candidate, Democrats here likely have their best chance at retaking the office in three decades.
casscountyonline.com
Indiana State Police will Participate in Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29, 2022
On Saturday, October 29, 2022, the Indiana State Police will be participating in a nationwide initiative headed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on the 23nd “Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft. Collection sites will be set up...
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites November 2022
4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. *This distribution is sponsored by The City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households. Thursday, November 3, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 11a.m. – 1 p.m....
AES Indiana to retire coal at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - AES Indiana announced plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants.
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
Inside Indiana Business
AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant
For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
