Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers WVU DL commit Justin Benton
Defensive line coach Bo Davis and the Texas Longhorns extended an offer on Friday to Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive lineman Justin Benton, who is currently pledged to the West Virginia Mountaineers. A 62, 275-pounder, Benton pledged to the Mountaineers in June after taking an official visit to Morgantown, the only...
Texas Football: 5-Star CB Kobe Black says he ‘feels at home’ in Austin
The early returns for the 2024 Texas football recruiting class are looking pretty good thus far. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have reeled in three blue-chip commitments in the 2024 class, which has given Texas a top 10 class in the nation for that cycle. The picture of...
3 underutilized Texas football players that must step up in November
Last weekend saw Texas football rack up its third loss of the season. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian fell short to longtime head coach Mike Gundy and the No. 11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in a difficult road game environment at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, by the narrow final score of 41-34.
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: Texas fans wanted Ewers pulled
There was a whole lot of ugly in the Texas Longhorns' loss to Oklahoma State this past weekend, including freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers struggled from the opening drive, completing just 19 of his 49 passing attempts and tossing three interceptions. He didn’t get a whole lot of help from his wideouts either, who never seemed to be on the same page as Ewers. You can also add in the high wind gusts and the fingernail injury too.
Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas
It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
fox7austin.com
BBQ Fest features top barbecue joints in Texas
LOCKHART, Texas - Texas Monthly's 13th annual BBQ Fest is bringing together almost all of its top 50 barbecue spots on November 5 and 6 in Lockhart. This will be the largest event in its history featuring award-winning pitmasters from across the state. This year, BBQ Fest will celebrate classic...
texashsfootball.com
Week 9 Texas HS Football 6A Team of the Week
Dripping Springs renewed acquaintances with Lake Travis for the first time since 2011 this past week in a highly anticipated District 25-6A showdown. The Tigers have been highly touted this year and were ranked number 17 in 6A heading into the game. However, the question remained whether they could knock off a 6A heavyweight like Lake Travis.
KTEN.com
Where Millennials Are Moving – 2022 Edition
Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Previewing the men’s basketball team
Basketball season is right around the corner and the Texas Longhorns are hoping to take a big step forward in Year 2 under Chris Beard. Some familiar names are no longer roaming the Forty Acres, with Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey moving on to their next destination, but that doesn’t mean it's a total rebuild for Texas. The Longhorns bring back Marcus Carr, who will likely see his role change in the backcourt with the addition of Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter joining him at guard. The frontcourt will look familiar to Texas fans, with Timmy Allen, Dylan Disu, Christian Bishop, and Brock Cunningham returning, joined by highly-touted freshman Dillon Mitchell.
Who Broke Into The Hang Over Bar and Grill in Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas I’m asking that everybody who enjoys the nightlife come together and bring the proper information to the proper authorities about is alleged attempted robbery that happened at the Hangover Bar and Grill. WHAT IS THE HANGOVER AND WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT?. If you’re not familiar with...
cw39.com
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
Houston Chronicle
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leans into controversy, brushes off scandals as he vies for reelection
AUSTIN, Texas — Ken Paxton settled in across from two Austin police officers and asked them not to turn on their recorder. The attorney general didn’t want the public to hear what he was about to say. Over the next hour, Paxton fretted that a campaign donor was...
Preps to Pros: Can Mike Norvell and FSU flip Top247 RB Cedric Baxter from Texas?
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna go in depth on Florida State and Mike Norvell's pursuit of Top247 RB Cedric Baxter in their attempt to flip him from the Texas Longhorns.
drippingspringsnews.com
DSHS Tigers claw LTHS Cavaliers in big game
The long-awaited, spirited return to the big rivalry with Lake Travis High School was certainly worth the wait for the Dripping Springs High School Tigers. The last time the two teams matched up was 2011, after which LT moved up to 6A. 2002 was the last time a Tiger victory was recorded. All of that was ancient history as the Dripping Springs Tigers roared from behind in the final quarter to take an important victory over Lake Travis: 38-31.
defendernetwork.com
Study: Top 10 Best Colleges in Texas
For many students interested in going to college, the November 1st “early decision” deadline is approaching. Wallet Hub, a personal finance platform released its ranking for the top ten best colleges in Texas for 2023. Texas college and universities:. 1. Rice University6. SMU. 2. University of Texas at...
fox7austin.com
Austin bartender wakes from coma following scooter crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Randi Welch, an Austin bartender and prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community, is awake after a scooter crash left them in a coma earlier this month. Since the crash, the community has rallied around Welch. "Randi is everyone's biggest support supporter, like everyone's biggest cheerleader. It's just...
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
Bryan, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to Austin-Travis County, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Saturday. The crash happened on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road at around 4:30 p.m involving two vehicles.
fox7austin.com
Dash cam video captures crash after driver runs red light
AUSTIN, Texas - Frightening video of a crash in Northwest Austin will make you think twice about immediately taking off when the light turns green. Dash camera video shows a violent crash on US-183, all because someone blew through a red light, and it’s part of a troubling trend.
