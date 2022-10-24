Basketball season is right around the corner and the Texas Longhorns are hoping to take a big step forward in Year 2 under Chris Beard. Some familiar names are no longer roaming the Forty Acres, with Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey moving on to their next destination, but that doesn’t mean it's a total rebuild for Texas. The Longhorns bring back Marcus Carr, who will likely see his role change in the backcourt with the addition of Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter joining him at guard. The frontcourt will look familiar to Texas fans, with Timmy Allen, Dylan Disu, Christian Bishop, and Brock Cunningham returning, joined by highly-touted freshman Dillon Mitchell.

1 DAY AGO