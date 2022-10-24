Read full article on original website
Two Pedestrians Killed in Two Crashes in the Sunset
The following is a statement from Walk San Francisco about the two most recent traffic violence tragedies in the city. In two separate crashes within days in the Sunset neighborhood, two pedestrians were killed. On Monday, Huansu He was struck and killed while crossing at 24th Avenue and Santiago Street.
Transformative Climate Community Grants Announced
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. California’s Transformative Climate Community (TCC) grant program is, by all reports, highly successful at bringing...
Eyes on the Prize: The Upcoming Election and Thoughts About How Far We’ve Come
In less than two weeks, San Francisco votes will be counted on arguably the most important election advocates have ever seen. If Prop. “J” succeeds, the JFK Promenade will be made permanent. If “I” wins, JFK will again become a major highway cut-through for speeding motorists and the Great Walkway, the city’s beach, will be forever dominated by cars (at least until it falls into the ocean).
