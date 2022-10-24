In less than two weeks, San Francisco votes will be counted on arguably the most important election advocates have ever seen. If Prop. “J” succeeds, the JFK Promenade will be made permanent. If “I” wins, JFK will again become a major highway cut-through for speeding motorists and the Great Walkway, the city’s beach, will be forever dominated by cars (at least until it falls into the ocean).

FOLSOM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO