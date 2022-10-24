Read full article on original website
Washingtonian.com
4 Best Wine Tours Around DC
Chilly fall days are perfect for gathering at wineries. Here are some of our favorite wineries to visit this fall. Not all tour operators are warmly received at busy vineyards. But pick one that wineries love to work with, like the ones below, and you may get perks such as extra pours, behind-the-scenes peeks, and chats with the owner.
mocoshow.com
‘HalloWheaton’ Will Be an Afternoon of Fun, with a Costume Contest, on Marian Fryer Plaza in Downtown Wheaton on Sunday, Oct. 30
“HalloWheaton” will be an afternoon of fun events for all ages, including a costume contest, from noon-4 p.m. on Marian Fryer Town Plaza in Downtown Wheaton on Sunday, Oct. 30. Marian Fryer Plaza is located at 2424 Reedie Drive in Wheaton. The activities will include pumpkin painting, mask painting, face painting, S’mores roasting, craft projects, lawn games and hot chocolate. The activities are free.
mocoshow.com
Things to Do in Montgomery Parks: 10/29-10/31
Get the kids into their costumes and ride our Halloween Eye Spy Trains(opens in a new tab) at Cabin John Train and Wheaton Train and Carousel on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, from 11 am to 6 pm. Search for characters during your ride and keep track of them on your Eye Spy Train card. Buy online or onsite for the last train rides of the season.
theburn.com
Sweetz launches new cupcake vending machine in Leesburg
Here’s something you don’t see every day — a cupcake vending machine. It was installed Wednesday on the sidewalk in front of the Sweetz Bakery in Leesburg. Apparently, Sweetz has a lot of customers with cravings that can’t always be met during regular business hours. So they came up with the vending machine as a way to serve guests 24/7.
mocoshow.com
Mac & Cheese Cook-Off This Saturday in Rockville
True Respite and Saints Row breweries will be holding a “Very Spooky Mac & Cheese Cook-Off” this Saturday, October 29, from 12-5pm at True Respite Brewery (7301 Calhoun Pl #600) in Rockville. The brewery will also be hosting a Fall Maker’s Market that will feature food trucks, live music and a costume contest. Six Cool Moms will be holding a Halloween Dance Party after the market from 6-9p. Full details below courtesy of True Respite on Facebook:
bethesdamagazine.com
A Halloween wedding was just what this Kensington couple wanted
The Couple: Joshua Simon, 30, grew up in Potomac and graduated from Winston Churchill High School. He is an actor and dog walker. Brandon Heishman, 38, grew up in Broadway, Virginia, and is a choir director and organist at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Arlington, Virginia, and an optician at Village Eye Center in Potomac. They live in Kensington.
mocoshow.com
County Recreation Celebrating Fall with Festivals, Costume Contests, Movies and More
Montgomery County Recreation will host family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy during the fall season. From fall festivals to swimming with pumpkins, events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centers and aquatic facilities across the County throughout October. Fall special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation this year...
bethesdamagazine.com
Five local wineries to visit this fall season
Can you imagine anything better than sitting in front of a firepit on a crisp fall day while sipping a sweet red blend at a local winery? Here are five wineries in Montgomery County to visit this fall season:. 61 Vineyard. 61 Vineyard, at 28712 Kemptown Road in Damascus, is...
theburn.com
At last, Dolce & Ciabatta opens doors to new Leesburg location
It was an exciting morning at the new Dolce & Ciabatta store in Leesburg. For the first time, the bakery’s second location officially opened its doors to customers. As regular readers of The Burn know, the original Dolce location is on Catoctin Circle SW in Leesburg. Plans have been in the works for a second location on Fort Evans Road NE for more than two years now, but the pandemic slowed progress way down.
Washingtonian.com
A Family Found Its Lost Dog at a Fairfax County Animal Shelter
Three months after the Martinez family lost their dog after his collar got loose on a walk, they went to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter looking to fill the hole that Dante’s disappearance had left. After touring the shelter and not feeling that familiar tug at their heartstrings, they started to head home. Suddenly, a photo on the adoption board of a dog the shelter had named Soldier stopped them cold. “That looks like our dog, Dante,” one of the Martinez kids said.
mocoshow.com
The Blair Witch Project: Created by Wheaton High School Graduate and Filmed Primarily in MoCo
With Halloween almost here, it’s the perfect time to watch some scary movies. Did you know that the first installment of the Blair Witch franchise, The Blair Witch Project (1999) was primarily filmed right here in Montgomery County?. In the indie supernatural horror, three film students camp in the...
fox5dc.com
Gordon Ramsay opens Fish & Chips restaurant at The Wharf
WASHINGTON - Internationally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is now serving his signature fish and chips at The Wharf. Ramsay's Fish & Chips restaurant opened Wednesday at 665 Wharf Street Southwest, making it the third location of the franchise in the U.S. According to the seafood spot's website, the restaurant has...
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
mocoshow.com
District Falafel to Open Next Week
District Falafel has announced it will open its first brick and mortar location on November 1. The restaurant will be taking over the spot that was most recently home to The Wok Chinese Kitchen and previously home to longtime favorite Fu Shing Cafe at 10315 Westlake Drive in the Westlake Crossing shopping center, located next to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda.
mocoshow.com
SoberRide Offering Free Rides Home This Weekend
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) SoberRide program will run from 4pm Saturday October 29 until 4am on Sunday October 30. SoberRide offers free Lyft rides home up to $15. For more information visit https://wrap.org/soberride/ “This Halloween, do not drink and drive. Have a designated driver, call a ride share or #ChooseSoberRide.”
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on Five Below in Wheaton Mall
We first reported that Five Below was coming to Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) back in August and we were recently informed by representatives from Westfield that the store is scheduled to open this December. Five Below will be located in the upper level center court, in the space that was recently occupied by Gussini Fashion & Shoes. Gussini will be relocating to the former Panera Bread location, which closed in 2020. Five Below opened its most recent MoCo location at 516 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, the former location of Chuck E. Cheese, back in July. Five Below has additional MoCo locations in Gaithersburg (Kentlands), Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Tysons Corner (VA)
Tysons Corner is a city in the Northern part of Virginia, United States. Tysons Corner is commonly called Tysons. This city is part of Fairfax County. It is a modern suburban city with a peaceful atmosphere,. This city is the leading business and commercial center of Fairfax County. It had...
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Prince George's home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
