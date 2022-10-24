Read full article on original website
Times News
Man charged with assault charges after Thorpe fight
A Jim Thorpe man who is accused of assaulting the owner of a downtown business is facing multiple charges after an incident on Sunday at 5:47 p.m. at the business. John M. Lazo Jr., 38, of Jim Thorpe, is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness. In...
Times News
Carbon man jailed for assault
State police at Lehighton said a Carbon County man was jailed on Monday following an incident at his residence he shares with another man. Troopers said at 8:26 p.m. they responded to a home along Strohl Drive in Towamensing Township. On scene troopers said they learned that Michael Rutkowski, 61, of Palmerton, had physically assaulted and harassed a 60-year-old man at the residence. He was taken into custody and charged with simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned before District Judge William Kissner, of Palmerton, and committed to the county prison unable to post $10,000 bail.
Times News
State Police at Lehighton
State police at the Lehighton barracks detailed several incidents:. • A 19-year-old Walnutport man is facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was stopped at 9:18 a.m. Oct. 11 along Lehigh Drive in Palmerton when driving a 2012 Volkswagen. Police said the driver showed signs...
Times News
DUI charges
Area state police report on driving under the influence cases:. • James Keiper, 39, of Albrightsville, is facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop made by state police at the Stroudsburg barracks at 4:18 p.m. Oct. 18 at the intersection of Route 209 and Hamilton Road East in Hamilton Township.
Five armed men nabbed by police near school
PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
Preliminary hearing for teen accused of killing girl
DRUMS, Pa. — The teenager accused of killing a high school cheerleader went before a judge on Thursday. Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, was in court in Drums for a preliminary hearing. Meyers is accused of shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich in the head during the early morning...
Times News
State police at Frackville report on crashes
State police at Frackville release details on the following crashes:. • The driver and passenger of a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a deer on Barnesville Drive in Ryan Township escaped injuries. Police said Margaret M. Soult, 73, of Barnesville, was operating the Jeep westbound at 5:34 p.m. Oct....
Man in custody after car crashed into woman walking with infant in stroller
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police tell Eyewitness News a woman has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while walking with an infant in a stroller. Officials said they received reports that a woman was walking with a child in a stroller around 3:40 p.m. when a vehicle drove towards […]
Luzerne County woman hit by car pronounced dead
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner tells Eyewitness News 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage, from Hanover Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after a car crashed into her on the 1200 […]
Suspect accused of breaking in through kid’s window to assault mom
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say broke into a Luzerne County child’s room while they were in bed to assault her mother and mother’s friend. On October 26 around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street […]
Pa. woman charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated after killing motorcyclist: DA
A 20-year-old Allentown woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated and related offenses from a July 17 crash in Bethlehem when the car she was driving struck a motorcycle, killing its driver, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and city police reported Wednesday. Kyeemah J. Lane was...
Times News
Motorcyclist killed in Schuylkill crash Thursday
A Schuylkill County motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 4:31 p.m. Thursday along Valley Road in Cass Township. State police at Frackville identified the deceased as Leonard F. Kristoff, 61, of Pottsville. Troopers said the crash occurred as William E. Flynn Jr., 60, of Pottsville, was driving a...
Deadly motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Schuylkill County. It happened on Valley Road in Cass Township around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a pickup traveling north tried to turn into a parking lot and was hit by the motorcycle. The rider was thrown...
Woman allegedly leaves scratch marks on man's throat during assault
Unityville, Pa. — A woman who got into an argument with a man allegedly struck him several times in the face and put her hands around his neck, police say. State police at Montoursville say Jasmine Kapp, 30, of Unityville, was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. Oct. 19 for the alleged assault at a home in Jordan Township. The accuser told police he and Kapp began arguing about...
Woman walking with child sent to hospital after car struck them
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials tell Eyewitness News a woman has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while walking with a child in a stroller. Lackawanna County Communications Center officials said they received reports that a woman was walking with a child in a stroller around 3:40 p.m. when […]
Pa. school bus driver charged after crashing into pole with students onboard
A Northampton County school bus driver was using a cell phone before crashing with students on board, police said Thursday. 46-year-old Steven Rivera is charged with child endangerment, reckless endangerment and a traffic violation, Lower Saucon police said. Rivera was driving a school bus carrying students from Colonial Intermediate around...
911 call played during hearing for Alan Meyers
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A court hearing was held for Alan Meyers who is accused of killing 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich back in August. Eyewitness News crews say the courtroom was filled with people wearing purple in support of Matulevich and her family. The 911 call from the night of August 27 was played […]
4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
Police investigate pickpocket, wallet theft incidents at busy shopping centers
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Someone distracted a victim at TJ Maxx in order to steal their wallet, state police at Selinsgrove say. The pickpocket theft occurred around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the store located at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County. The suspects distracted the victim by asking questions about the merchandise, and then grabbed her wallet without her knowledge. The suspects then used the victim's credit cards to purchase $500 of gift cards at the nearby Target store, police say. In a separate incident, a victim's wallet was stolen at the Selinsgrove Walmart on Oct. 21. Police say the victim had set her wallet down on the pharmacy counter and Tricia Bingaman, 52, of Middleburg, took it. Theft charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
Bloomsburg man facing rape charges
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday evening in Columbia County, officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department responded to a call on East Street on reports of an attempted assault. According to police, a man barged into a woman's home, threatened her with a knife, and told her he wanted to...
