Jim Thorpe, PA

Times News

Man charged with assault charges after Thorpe fight

A Jim Thorpe man who is accused of assaulting the owner of a downtown business is facing multiple charges after an incident on Sunday at 5:47 p.m. at the business. John M. Lazo Jr., 38, of Jim Thorpe, is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness. In...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Carbon man jailed for assault

State police at Lehighton said a Carbon County man was jailed on Monday following an incident at his residence he shares with another man. Troopers said at 8:26 p.m. they responded to a home along Strohl Drive in Towamensing Township. On scene troopers said they learned that Michael Rutkowski, 61, of Palmerton, had physically assaulted and harassed a 60-year-old man at the residence. He was taken into custody and charged with simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned before District Judge William Kissner, of Palmerton, and committed to the county prison unable to post $10,000 bail.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

State Police at Lehighton

State police at the Lehighton barracks detailed several incidents:. • A 19-year-old Walnutport man is facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was stopped at 9:18 a.m. Oct. 11 along Lehigh Drive in Palmerton when driving a 2012 Volkswagen. Police said the driver showed signs...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

DUI charges

Area state police report on driving under the influence cases:. • James Keiper, 39, of Albrightsville, is facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop made by state police at the Stroudsburg barracks at 4:18 p.m. Oct. 18 at the intersection of Route 209 and Hamilton Road East in Hamilton Township.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Five armed men nabbed by police near school

PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Preliminary hearing for teen accused of killing girl

DRUMS, Pa. — The teenager accused of killing a high school cheerleader went before a judge on Thursday. Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, was in court in Drums for a preliminary hearing. Meyers is accused of shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich in the head during the early morning...
DRUMS, PA
Times News

State police at Frackville report on crashes

State police at Frackville release details on the following crashes:. • The driver and passenger of a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a deer on Barnesville Drive in Ryan Township escaped injuries. Police said Margaret M. Soult, 73, of Barnesville, was operating the Jeep westbound at 5:34 p.m. Oct....
FRACKVILLE, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County woman hit by car pronounced dead

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner tells Eyewitness News 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage, from Hanover Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after a car crashed into her on the 1200 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Suspect accused of breaking in through kid’s window to assault mom

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say broke into a Luzerne County child’s room while they were in bed to assault her mother and mother’s friend. On October 26 around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Main Street […]
DURYEA, PA
Times News

Motorcyclist killed in Schuylkill crash Thursday

A Schuylkill County motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 4:31 p.m. Thursday along Valley Road in Cass Township. State police at Frackville identified the deceased as Leonard F. Kristoff, 61, of Pottsville. Troopers said the crash occurred as William E. Flynn Jr., 60, of Pottsville, was driving a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly leaves scratch marks on man's throat during assault

Unityville, Pa. — A woman who got into an argument with a man allegedly struck him several times in the face and put her hands around his neck, police say. State police at Montoursville say Jasmine Kapp, 30, of Unityville, was taken into custody shortly after 6 p.m. Oct. 19 for the alleged assault at a home in Jordan Township. The accuser told police he and Kapp began arguing about...
UNITYVILLE, PA
WBRE

Woman walking with child sent to hospital after car struck them

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials tell Eyewitness News a woman has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while walking with a child in a stroller. Lackawanna County Communications Center officials said they received reports that a woman was walking with a child in a stroller around 3:40 p.m. when […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

911 call played during hearing for Alan Meyers

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A court hearing was held for Alan Meyers who is accused of killing 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich back in August. Eyewitness News crews say the courtroom was filled with people wearing purple in support of Matulevich and her family. The 911 call from the night of August 27 was played […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police investigate pickpocket, wallet theft incidents at busy shopping centers

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Someone distracted a victim at TJ Maxx in order to steal their wallet, state police at Selinsgrove say. The pickpocket theft occurred around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the store located at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County. The suspects distracted the victim by asking questions about the merchandise, and then grabbed her wallet without her knowledge. The suspects then used the victim's credit cards to purchase $500 of gift cards at the nearby Target store, police say. In a separate incident, a victim's wallet was stolen at the Selinsgrove Walmart on Oct. 21. Police say the victim had set her wallet down on the pharmacy counter and Tricia Bingaman, 52, of Middleburg, took it. Theft charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg man facing rape charges

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday evening in Columbia County, officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department responded to a call on East Street on reports of an attempted assault. According to police, a man barged into a woman's home, threatened her with a knife, and told her he wanted to...
BLOOMSBURG, PA

