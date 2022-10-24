The Voice season 22 episode 11 free live stream premiere, judges, trailer, schedule, coaches, contestants, how to watch without cable (10/24/22)

Read full article on original website
Related
Late Night Dancing! John Mayer Lets Loose At Harry Styles' Los Angeles Concert
One musician supporting another. John Mayer was recently spotted dancing at Harry Styles' concert, grooving along to one of his hits at the Los Angeles venue. Mayer knew every word of "Cinema" as he yelled the lyrics back to the "As It Was" singer, along with the thousands of screaming girls losing their minds over the rock star breaking out his iconic moves.The Connecticut native enjoyed his time watching Styles own the stage, but his appreciation for the 28-year-old goes beyond attending his concert, as Mayer even took part in the Don't Worry Darling actor's latest album, Harry's House. Mayer...
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Friday night’s World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia. With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0