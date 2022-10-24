JPMorgan Chase Uses Advancing Black Wealth Tour to Boost Financial Literacy, Address Racial Wealth Gap

Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
NBC Los Angeles
Mercedes-Benz Says Car Prices Are ‘Well-Supported' in China After Tesla Cuts Prices of Its EVs
Mercedes-Benz finance chief on Wednesday told CNBC the automaker's pricing of its cars in China is "well-supported" after U.S. electric vehicle giant Tesla slashed prices. Tesla on Monday slashed the price of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China, one of the company's most critical markets. China is...
NBC Los Angeles
Ron Insana Says the Fed at Least Could Hint About a Change in Policy Ahead
"From peak to pivot" appears to be the mantra in global financial markets where concerns about inflation are fast giving way to concerns about impending recession. It appears that inflation has peaked at least in the U.S. Headline inflation and measures of the personal consumption expenditures price index in Thursday's...
NBC Los Angeles
‘I Don't Lose Sleep': Bank of America CEO Isn't Worried About Financing the Twitter Deal
The CEO of Bank of America, one of the financiers of Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, doesn't appear worried about the deal. When asked if he would lose sleep over it, he said: "I've got experts that handle the clients and I don't lose sleep on them. I lose sleep for a lot of other things, but not for that."
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Week Ahead: There Could Be ‘Real Signs' for the Fed to Slow Down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. Cramer said that he has his eye on the FOMC's meeting next week, expected to conclude with a 0.75 percentage point...
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Shares Fall 7% on Weak Fourth-Quarter Forecast
Shares of Amazon tumbled Friday, at one point reaching their lowest since April 2020. Amazon gave weak guidance for the holiday quarter, and its third-quarter revenue also fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Amazon shares plunged 7% on Friday, a day after the company projected sales in the holiday quarter...
NBC Los Angeles
Hong Kong Stocks Fall Nearly 3%; Bank of Japan Keeps Rates Unchanged
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses as shares in the Asia-Pacific fell as the Bank of Japan's left its benchmark interest rate unchanged. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 2.95%, with the Hang Seng Tech index falling 4.62%. In Australia, the...
NBC Los Angeles
Key Inflation Gauge for the Fed Rose 0.5% in September, in Line With Expectations
The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
NBC Los Angeles
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
NBC Los Angeles
An Apple and Tesla Exec Who Quit to Build His Own Startup Now Has a Star-Studded List of Investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
