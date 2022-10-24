ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

JPMorgan Chase Uses Advancing Black Wealth Tour to Boost Financial Literacy, Address Racial Wealth Gap

By Frank Holland,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases are officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Ron Insana Says the Fed at Least Could Hint About a Change in Policy Ahead

"From peak to pivot" appears to be the mantra in global financial markets where concerns about inflation are fast giving way to concerns about impending recession. It appears that inflation has peaked at least in the U.S. Headline inflation and measures of the personal consumption expenditures price index in Thursday's...
NBC Los Angeles

Cramer's Week Ahead: There Could Be ‘Real Signs' for the Fed to Slow Down

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. Cramer said that he has his eye on the FOMC's meeting next week, expected to conclude with a 0.75 percentage point...
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Shares Fall 7% on Weak Fourth-Quarter Forecast

Shares of Amazon tumbled Friday, at one point reaching their lowest since April 2020. Amazon gave weak guidance for the holiday quarter, and its third-quarter revenue also fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Amazon shares plunged 7% on Friday, a day after the company projected sales in the holiday quarter...
NBC Los Angeles

Hong Kong Stocks Fall Nearly 3%; Bank of Japan Keeps Rates Unchanged

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses as shares in the Asia-Pacific fell as the Bank of Japan's left its benchmark interest rate unchanged. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 2.95%, with the Hang Seng Tech index falling 4.62%. In Australia, the...
NBC Los Angeles

Key Inflation Gauge for the Fed Rose 0.5% in September, in Line With Expectations

The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
NBC Los Angeles

How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy

Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.

Comments / 0

Community Policy