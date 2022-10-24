ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Dua Lipa Channels Rosalía in a Full Motomami Look

Dua Lipa took a cue from another pop girlie on Thursday, when she stepped out in a full look that would surely protect her if she were to hit the highway on a Kawasaki bike. Yup, Lipa is officially a motomami, and a designer one at that. The singer’s full leather moto getup came courtesy of Givenchy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy