ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington woman lost thousands playing virtual slots game. Now she’s suing game maker

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

A Lexington woman has filed a class-action lawsuit against multiple Nevada companies that operate virtual slot machine games after she lost thousands of dollars playing their games and alleges they’re violating state law by allowing her to gamble.

Hannelore Boorn filed the suit in Fayette Circuit Court last month against Scientific Games Corp. and two companies that operate under Scientific Games: Sciplay Corp. and Appchi Media Limited, according to court documents. The case was moved to federal court in October.

According to their website, Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that make money for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs.

Court documents state Boorn began to play the companies’ virtual “Quick Hits” casino game in November 2015, and purchased thousands of dollars worth of virtual currency – which she gambled and lost.

Quick Hits is a simulation of a virtual slot machine, according to the lawsuit. First-time players are awarded free coins to play. After those coins are used, the game prompts players to purchase more coins at discounted prices. The more money an individual pays for chips, the more chips are received to continue playing.

When someone wins, they don’t win money but do win more coins to play that they could otherwise purchase.

These coins won by consumers playing defendants’ games of chance are identical to the coins that they sell, the lawsuit states. By wagering 80,000,000 coins that were purchased for $4.99, consumers have the chance to win millions of additional coins that they would otherwise have to purchase.

“These free sample chips offer a taste of gambling and are designed to encourage players to get hooked and buy more chips for real money,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, Boorn claims the defendants’ casino games constitute gambling because the players provide consideration to purchase and wager coins, spin a virtual slot machine, and create a right to additional coins that could be purchased for cash that award additional replays.

In the suit, Boorn claims the companies violated Kentucky law KRS 372.010 which voids any gambling transaction.

“By operating their virtual casinos, defendants have violated Kentucky law, which governs (Boorn’s) and the class’s claims, and have illegally profited from tens of thousands of consumers,” the lawsuit reads.

She also cited the businesses are engaged in “unjust enrichment” by their “unlawful operation of unlawful online gambling games.” According to the lawsuit, the defendants have obtained millions of dollars in profits generated from the games of chance and “should not be permitted to retain those ill-gained profits.”

Boorn is seeking full restitution and disgorgement – with interest – from the companies as a result of their conduct, court costs and attorney fees.

The defendants have not yet filed a reply to the lawsuit and did not immediately respond to the Herald Leader’s request for comment. They have until Nov. 8 to file a legal reply in court. No one has yet filed to join as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

For those struggling with a gambling addiction, the National Problem Gambling Helpline is 1-800-522-4700. The National Council on Problem Gambling offers text services at 800-522-4700 as well as chat services through their website. The organization also offers a comprehensive list of resources that can help an individual with gambling addiction.

Comments / 8

Mary Jo
4d ago

hahahaha I'm sure You are old enough to know better. you played and lost. some people just amaze me.

Reply
7
Urstruly
4d ago

So now the feds can file a charge for illegal gambling, money laundering, cyber crime.... whatever, just pile it on. While Kentucky is at it, they should work on the legality

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caandesign.com

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know

Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
KENTUCKY STATE
High School Football PRO

Frankfort, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Madison Southern High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FRANKFORT, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
13K+
Followers
509
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy