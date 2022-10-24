Lexington woman lost thousands playing virtual slots game. Now she’s suing game maker

A Lexington woman has filed a class-action lawsuit against multiple Nevada companies that operate virtual slot machine games after she lost thousands of dollars playing their games and alleges they’re violating state law by allowing her to gamble.

Hannelore Boorn filed the suit in Fayette Circuit Court last month against Scientific Games Corp. and two companies that operate under Scientific Games: Sciplay Corp. and Appchi Media Limited, according to court documents. The case was moved to federal court in October.

According to their website, Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that make money for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs.

Court documents state Boorn began to play the companies’ virtual “Quick Hits” casino game in November 2015, and purchased thousands of dollars worth of virtual currency – which she gambled and lost.

Quick Hits is a simulation of a virtual slot machine, according to the lawsuit. First-time players are awarded free coins to play. After those coins are used, the game prompts players to purchase more coins at discounted prices. The more money an individual pays for chips, the more chips are received to continue playing.

When someone wins, they don’t win money but do win more coins to play that they could otherwise purchase.

These coins won by consumers playing defendants’ games of chance are identical to the coins that they sell, the lawsuit states. By wagering 80,000,000 coins that were purchased for $4.99, consumers have the chance to win millions of additional coins that they would otherwise have to purchase.

“These free sample chips offer a taste of gambling and are designed to encourage players to get hooked and buy more chips for real money,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, Boorn claims the defendants’ casino games constitute gambling because the players provide consideration to purchase and wager coins, spin a virtual slot machine, and create a right to additional coins that could be purchased for cash that award additional replays.

In the suit, Boorn claims the companies violated Kentucky law KRS 372.010 which voids any gambling transaction.

“By operating their virtual casinos, defendants have violated Kentucky law, which governs (Boorn’s) and the class’s claims, and have illegally profited from tens of thousands of consumers,” the lawsuit reads.

She also cited the businesses are engaged in “unjust enrichment” by their “unlawful operation of unlawful online gambling games.” According to the lawsuit, the defendants have obtained millions of dollars in profits generated from the games of chance and “should not be permitted to retain those ill-gained profits.”

Boorn is seeking full restitution and disgorgement – with interest – from the companies as a result of their conduct, court costs and attorney fees.

The defendants have not yet filed a reply to the lawsuit and did not immediately respond to the Herald Leader’s request for comment. They have until Nov. 8 to file a legal reply in court. No one has yet filed to join as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

For those struggling with a gambling addiction, the National Problem Gambling Helpline is 1-800-522-4700. The National Council on Problem Gambling offers text services at 800-522-4700 as well as chat services through their website. The organization also offers a comprehensive list of resources that can help an individual with gambling addiction.