Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Seattle on Wednesday

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Seattle this week.

She will be speaking about the administration’s investments in clean school buses on Wednesday.

Harris will be joined by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan.

She will also speak at a finance event.

In March, Harris announced that the EPA was awarding $17 million to fund electric zero-emission and low-emission school buses.

A news release said $7 million from the American Rescue Plan would be used to replace old diesel school buses in underserved communities with new, zero-emission electric buses.

In addition, $10 million is being awarded to replace old diesel school buses with new cleaner buses through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act School Bus Rebate Program.

The funding is in addition to $5 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for clean school buses.

