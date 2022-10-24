Read full article on original website
Related
Ozone hole continues shrinking in 2022, NASA and NOAA scientists say
The annual Antarctic ozone hole reached an average area of 8.9 million square miles (23.2 million square kilometers) between Sept. 7 and Oct. 13, 2022. This depleted area of the ozone layer over the South Pole was slightly smaller than last year and generally continued the overall shrinking trend of recent years.
Scientists discover material that can be made like a plastic but conducts like a metal
Scientists with the University of Chicago have discovered a way to create a material that can be made like a plastic, but conducts electricity more like a metal. The research, published Oct. 26 in Nature, shows how to make a kind of material in which the molecular fragments are jumbled and disordered, but can still conduct electricity extremely well.
Revealing the structure of the light-harvesting phycobilisome of cyanobacterium
The structure of the "antenna" that a blue-green alga uses to harvest light has been determined by RIKEN researchers and compared with those of four other species. In addition to providing clues about the evolution and diversity of cyanobacteria, this research could inform the development of efficient photoreactive compounds. The...
Birds getting smaller, 'wingier' as planet warms, research finds
A UCLA-led study published today reveals that migratory birds across North America are getting smaller, a change the researchers attribute to the rapidly warming climate. The research, published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, found that over the past three decades, the body mass of 105 bird species in the analysis declined by an average of 0.6%—but by as much as 3.0% in some species. Tree swallows, for example got 2.8% smaller, American robins got 1.2% smaller and downy woodpeckers got 2.2% smaller.
NASA laser project benefits animal researchers, scientists show
Scientists researching forest carnivores such as martens, foxes and coyotes spend hours clambering through rugged terrain, sometimes in deep snow, placing and baiting camera traps to learn about animals' behavior in relation to their habitat. In recent years, this on-the-ground work has received a big boost from what might seem...
2D nanoconfinement strategy enhances oxygen evolution performances
Prof. Zhang Tao's group at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Hou Yang from Zhejiang University and Prof. Xiao Jianping from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of CAS, proposed a novel two-dimensional (2D) nanoconfinement strategy to strongly enhance the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) activity of low-conductivity metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Results were published in Nature Communications.
Hybrid songbirds found more often in human-altered environments
Hybrids of two common North American songbirds, the black-capped and mountain chickadee, are more likely to be found in places where humans have altered the landscape in some way, finds new University of Colorado Boulder research. Published today in Global Change Biology, it's the first study to positively correlate hybridization...
Declining bat populations are a cause for human concern
Fewer bats will be flapping through the evening skies in the coming months. It's the time of year where some species go into hibernation, cozying up in narrow rock crevices or caves to overwinter. Fortunately, this disappearance is only seasonal. Bats are critical for the functioning of healthy ecosystems. They...
Popular pharmaceutical target in cells may prove even more useful
Researchers at University of California San Diego have identified a new signaling process involving G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), a cellular target already exploited by hundreds of diverse drugs. The discovery, published in the October 26, 2022 issue of Nature, opens the possibility of new therapies, including for multiple forms of cancer.
Scientists investigate using lunar soils to sustainably supply oxygen and fuels on the moon
Building up a lunar settlement has been the ultimate aim of lunar exploitation since humanity's first step on the moon. Yet, limited fuel and oxygen supplies restrict human survival on the moon. Combining photovoltaic and electrocatalysis, the artificial production of hydrocarbon fuels along with oxygen using carbon dioxide and water...
How to improve microendoscopes? New probe design brings promises to improve biomedical imaging
Microendoscopes are the cornerstone of modern medical diagnostics—they allow us to see what we could not even describe two decades ago. The technology is constantly improving, with ICTER scientists contributing to the development of the probes. Microendoscopes using fiber optics are becoming increasingly important imaging tools, but they have...
Study finds that forest protection is key for reliable rainfall
There won't be many places in the world that have escaped the recent impacts of unusual droughts, floods and unseasonal temperatures. These are often ascribed to the role of greenhouse gases, leading to climate change. But there are additional causes. An international research team has found an additional threat: the impacts of changes in vegetation cover, especially forest loss.
Permafrost degradation increases future costs of infrastructure on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
Depending on altitude, the warming rate of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau (QTP) has been twice the global average in recent decades. Climate change-induced permafrost degradation can seriously threaten the stability of the infrastructure and thus increase infrastructure repair and replacement frequency. Integrating data-driven projection, multi-hazard index, and lifespan replacement models, researchers...
Artificial intelligence and molecule machine join forces to generalize automated chemistry
Artificial intelligence, "building-block" chemistry and a molecule-making machine teamed up to find the best general reaction conditions for synthesizing chemicals important to biomedical and materials research—a finding that could speed innovation and drug discovery as well as make complex chemistry automated and accessible. With the machine-generated optimized conditions, researchers...
A new way to name bacteria: 300-year-old system revised thanks to scientific advances
Nearly 300 years ago the Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus secured his place in scientific history when he created what's known as the binomial system. The year was 1737 and, due to the large diversity of plants and animals collected by naturalist explorers in different parts of the world, Linnaeus saw the need to develop a logical system to classify and group this material in a systematic way.
Scientists use deep planetary scan to confirm Martian core
Seismologists from The Australian National University (ANU) have developed a new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence. . The scanning method, which works in a similar way to an ultrasound scan...
Team develops new method to determine flaws in rubber
A new method to ensure consistency and quality in rubber manufacturing, developed by a research team from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Eastman, is likely to show real-world impact on material sustainability and durability for products such as car tires. As consumers in the U.S. and around the globe...
New tool can help with coordinating climate and air-quality policies to improve public health
As America's largest investment to fight climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act positions the country to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. But as it edges the United States closer to achieving its international climate commitment, the legislation is also expected to yield significant—and more immediate—improvements in the nation's health.
Haunting portrait: Webb reveals dust and structure in pillars of creation
Why does mid-infrared light evoke such a somber, chilling mood in Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) image? Interstellar dust cloaks the scene. And while mid-infrared light specializes in detailing where dust is, the stars aren't bright enough at these wavelengths to appear. Instead, these looming, leaden-hued pillars of gas and dust gleam at their edges, hinting at the activity within.
Shining the light on asbestos
Asbestos is a toxic substance that is found in older buildings, as well as in cosmetics and products for children. As testing for its presence can be problematic, Hiroshima University Professor Akio Kuroda has been working on a novel solution. Asbestos is a naturally occurring silicate (silicon- and oxygen-containing) mineral...
