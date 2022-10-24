Alleged Chinese Spies Charged in Plot to Recruit US Official and Obstruct Huawei Criminal Probe

Read full article on original website
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Biden Official Violated Law, Special Counsel Says
Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff under President Biden, has been issued a warning letter after he allegedly violated the law by "retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account," according to the Associated Press.
Former Capitol Officer Who Messaged Jan. 6 Rioter Guilty in Obstruction Case
A former Capitol Police officer who warned a Jan. 6 defendant about a post that said he was inside the Capitol building was found guilty on one count of felony obstruction of justice by a jury on Friday. Michael Riley was indicted in October 2021 on two counts of obstruction...
Venture Capitalists Are Betting on a Part of China's Chip Industry Safe From U.S. Bans
The U.S. this month imposed new restrictions to maintain a lead over China in advanced chip technology. Nearly 80% of the global chip market falls under the mature technologies category, giving Chinese companies an opportunity to fill the gap, said Bo Du, managing director at WestSummit Capital Management. Tay Choon...
Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
Exclusive-United States to put United Nations focus on Iran protests
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses.
EU Official Warns Musk He'll Have to ‘Fly by Our Rules' as He Buys Twitter
Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...
Omicron Subvariants Resistant to Key Antibody Treatments Are Increasing Every Week in the U.S.
The subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 now represent 27% of infections in the U.S., a significant jump from the week prior when they made up about 16% of new cases. They are likely resistant to Evusheld and bebtelovimab, key antibody treatments that protect people with compromised immune systems. President Joe Biden...
American Companies Increasingly Look Outside of China After Covid
Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
Truth Social Merger Partner's Shares Rise After Trump Weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter Deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, rose Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
