Short-handed Broncos signing RB Marlon Mack

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

The Denver Broncos are signing running back Marlon Mack off San Francisco's practice squad and the 26-year-old veteran will fly with the team to London on Monday for their Week 8 game.

Mack's agents confirmed the move to ESPN.

The Broncos (2-5) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The signing comes in the aftermath of the injury to Broncos RB Mike Boone, who left the Week 7 loss to the New York Jets and was in a walking boot postgame.

Denver contacted Mack's agents -- and the 49ers -- before the game against the Jets had even ended, per ESPN.

Mack appeared in two games for the 49ers this season, playing just five total snaps on special teams.

The Broncos have already lost Javonte Williams (ACL) for the season and new RB1 Melvin Gordon has been largely ineffective. Boone injured his ankle in the second quarter Sunday against the Jets and did not return. It's unclear how serious the injury is.

The Broncos signed Latavius Murray ahead of their Week 6 game; he rushed for 24 yards against the Jets. Gordon rushed 11 times for 33 yards and caught two passes for 17 yards.

The Niners signed Mack to their practice squad after he was released by the Houston Texans.

Mack ran for a career-best 1,091 yards with eight touchdowns in 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts. He has rushed for 2,484 career yards and 20 touchdowns in 47 games (23 starts) for the Colts and 49ers. He also has 57 career receptions for 448 yards and two scores. --Field Level Media

The Newport Plain Talk

