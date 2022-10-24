ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

By Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Marlon Mack (2) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes on Ryan Tannehill's health as Titans visit Texans

Will he play, or won't he? That's the question surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose availability going into his team's meeting with the host Houston Texans on Sunday is still up in the air. Tannehill sprained his right ankle during the fourth quarter of a 19-10 home win last week over Indianapolis and missed just one play. But Tannehill was clearly not 100 percent after the injury, and he's a quarterback who needs mobility to be at his best. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Giants, Seahawks square off in battle of biggest surprises

Headlines in New York and Seattle this week have included words like "validation" and "silencing doubters." The Giants (6-1) and Seahawks (4-3), two of the most surprising teams in the first half of the NFL season, will look to remain on that path when they meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle. The game marks the league's only Week 8 matchup between teams that both have winning records. New York is a...
SEATTLE, WA
Russell Wilson practices in London: 'Ready to rock'

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sounded upbeat after participating in Wednesday's practice in London. "Yeah, I feel great," he said when asked if he could play Sunday against Jacksonville without any limitations due to his injured left hamstring. "I'm ready to rock." Wilson missed last Sunday's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets and was...
DENVER, CO
Browns place LB Jacob Phillips (pectoral) on IR

The Cleveland Browns placed leading tackler Jacob Phillips on injured reserve Wednesday with what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury. The 23-year-old linebacker recorded seven tackles in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens before exiting with the injury. Phillips has 46 tackles and two sacks in seven games (four starts) this season. He has 88 tackles and three sacks in 20 games (eight starts) since the Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars

The Russell Wilson show will perform live at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed on Friday that Wilson sufficiently has recovered from a strained hamstring to start at quarterback for the Broncos (2-5) against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5). Wilson was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. His status as the starter for the Week 8 game is contingent upon...
DENVER, CO
Ravens at Bucs: Preview, Props, Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Thursday night game tied for first place in their respective divisions. But looks are certainly deceiving in the case of two teams that entered the season with extremely lofty expectations. The Bucs (3-4) have lost four of their past five games, the most recent coming at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team in the midst of a fire sale and starting a third-string quarterback. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Report: Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) out at least 4 weeks

The Los Angeles Chargers expect wide receiver Mike Williams to be sidelined at least four weeks with a high ankle sprain, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Williams was injured during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was carted to the locker room during the fourth quarter after catching seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Williams, 28, has 37 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He has helped pick up the slack for Keenan Allen, who had been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury before returning against the Seahawks. A first-round draft pick (seventh overall) by the Chargers in 2017, Williams has 264 catches for 4,157 yards and 29 touchdowns in 79 career games (53 starts). The Chargers (4-3) have a bye in Week 8. --Field Level Media
Reports: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to miss 4-6 weeks

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks with a left hip injury, ESPN reported Thursday, although the team is hoping he can return sooner. Chase, 22, met with a hip specialist Wednesday amid getting other opinions, per the report. It's possible he'll be placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN. Chase first injured the hip in Week 6 against New Orleans and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin (back) on IR

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ailing back. Griffin will sit out the team's next four games due to the move. Griffin recently told reporters that he has been dealing with a back issue since training camp. He aggravated the injury in Jacksonville's 34-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 16 and then sat out the Jaguars' 23-17 loss to the New...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
