Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: 3 Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (0-3) will travel to New York to take on the Knicks (1-1) in hopes of picking up their first win of the season.

ORLANDO - With three of their first four games on the road to begin the season, the Orlando Magic (0-3) have experienced exactly what a young team needs to try and get over the hump.

In its first game, the Magic travelled to Detroit to take on the Pistons and last seasons No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham. The Magic would lose 113-109, but rookie Paolo Banchero made history in the process, showing just how bright the future is in Orlando.

This past Friday, the team made its way south to match-up against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks . After racking up a double-digit lead early, the Magic could not hold on late, falling 108-98 on the road.

And just this past Saturday, in its first home game of the season against the Boston Celtics, the Magic made expected mistakes from its young team.

The reigning Eastern Conference champions pulled away late in the 126-120 victory, forcing Orlando to wait until game No. 4 to potentially win its first game of the season.

Here are three things to watch when the Magic take on the Knicks Monday in its fourth game of the season....

Can the Magic Finish Strong?

Through the start of their young season, the Magic have put themselves in an opportunity to win each of their three games.

In Wednesday's game against the Pistons, the Magic hopped out to an early first quarter lead, up 28-17 heading into the second period.

However, a 40-point second quarter from Detroit ultimately derailed any momentum that Orlando had, forcing a multitude of mistakes from the young Magic roster.

And once again on Friday, Jamahl Mosley's squad led 27-19 after the opening period, and hopping out to a 13-point as much as 13 in the second quarter.

However, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks stormed back in the second half to outscore the Magic by 15 points and come away with the victory.

Facing a more experienced Knicks roster consisting of Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett, the Magic will have their hands full on the road this Monday.

Will Banchero Continue His Hot Start?

Despite not picking up a win up to this point, No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero has gotten off to a red-hot start over his first three games, averaging 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

After Saturday night's 23-point performance in a loss to the Celtics , he became the first teenager to score 20+ points in each of his first three career games in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Info .

"People said this about me when I was coming in (the NBA) but once he truly learns the NBA's in and outs, he's going to be scary," Celtics forward Blake Griffin said via The Boston Globe . "He didn't back down from anybody. He'll have ups and downs but he's going to be fine. He'll be good."

Including his scoring ability, Banchero has showed immense promise in nearly every facet.

Most notably his ability to reach the charity stripe at will, shooting at least seven free throws in every game up to this point, while also showing great rim-protecting ability, including a three-block outing on Friday.

How Healthy is the Magic?

With 7:42 left in the third quarter and the game tied 64-64, second-year guard Jalen Suggs left the game with a sprained ankle, forcing Orlando to turn to its bench. Adding upon a plethora of injuries for the Magic including:

Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)

Gary Harris (OUT - knee)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)

With the Magic down multiple key pieces, Mosley could turn deep into his bench just as he did when Suggs exited Saturday's game.

With about six minutes left in the first quarter of Saturday's loss against the Boston Celtics , the Magic brought guard Kevon Harris in as the first wave of substitutes from off the bench.

Harris, 25, made his NBA debut the night before in the final 37 seconds of garbage time against the Atlanta Hawks, but this was his first chance to make a real impact in a game. And he did.

"His tenacity, his toughness, what he brings to the table, that play where he was diving onto the floor... I think those are the things we can see from him," Mosley said.

With many key rotation players out, the Magic will need to find key contributors to pull off the win just as they did with Harris on Saturday.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.