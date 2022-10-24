Read full article on original website
WDTV
WVU holds 33rd annual Pumpkin Drop
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After a two-year hiatus, West Virginia University of Engineering and Mineral Resources held its 33rd annual Pumpkin Drop. The event was held on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was hosted by the Mechanical and Aerospace Department. Schools from all around West Virginia and...
WDTV
House Call: WVU’s School of Nursing’s new campus Pt. 4
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. United Hospital Center is working to get nurses into the workforce faster with its new medical campus in Bridgeport in partnership with the WVU School of Nursing. Here to talk about the nursing workforce of the new state-of-the-art campus is Bridgeport Campus Chair Veronica Gallo.
Metro News
Metheny excited to play in front of family and friends in return to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 950 days have passed since Kaden Metheny last played an organized basketball game in Morgantown. Metheny spent his prep career playing under Joe Schmidle at University, where he led the Hawks to the school’s first Class AAA state championship in 2019. Metheny is...
WDTV
LUCAS makes a difference in rural communities, WVU Cancer Institute says
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Those living in rural communities appreciate the difference LUCAS, a mobile lung cancer screening unit, makes in the lives of many. LUCAS is a first-of-its-kind unit that was launched last fall by the WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine Hospitals. LUCAS recently returned to Rowlesburg Park...
Chicken fast-food chain is coming to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU students rejoice, a new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all — it's open past midnight.
voiceofmotown.com
The Perfect Storm Could Brew for Nicco
West Virginia is in a pretty rough spot. Sitting at 3-4 and 1-3 in Big 12 play (which includes a home loss to Kansas), they are now fighting for their bowl lives once again. With TCU, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State on the horizon, they can only afford two more losses. Looking at that remaining schedule, it’s hard to even find a single “for sure” win, because there really isn’t any.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Desi Underwood
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Desi Underwood from the Clarksburg Mission joined First at 4. She talked about this winter’s outlook for the Clarksburg Mission, upcoming events, and how people can get involved. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
WDTV
Thomas Wayne Summers
Thomas Wayne Summers passed away on October 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Continuous Care, to be with his sister Nancy, grandmother Ruby, father David, and Aunt Lucille. Tom was a devoted brother to Nancy and loyal caregiver to his brother-in-law Michael. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own children.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Former Mountaineer, NY Giant David Sills
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU Mountaineer and current New York Giant David Sills joined First at 4. He talked about his journey to WVU and close relationships he has with former Mountaineers. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5...
WDTV
October Jefferson Award Winner: Bud Sellers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of October, we’re honoring Bud Sellers. Bud was selected as this month’s Jefferson Award winner for all of the volunteer hours he puts in for the...
WDTV
Morgantown yard display captivates crowds
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then Jon Ware’s house is an attraction for you. “It’s a sense of adventure, thrill, danger, all the things that people really enjoy,” Ware said. This is the second year his family is showcasing a grand Halloween...
WDTV
United Way Wednesday: Sabrina Cave
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sabrina Cave joined Daybreak for United Way Wednesday. Click on the video above to learn more.
WDTV
Local 911 Center celebrates National First Responder’s Day
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday is National First Responder’s Day, and WDTV and WVFX helped one local 911 Center celebrate. 5′s Kaley Fedko traveled to the Barbour County 911 Center in Philippi with “911 on Fox” gifts, including t-shirts, coffee mugs, duffel bags and more. She...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Bianca with her, a 7-year-old unclaimed stray who is up for adoption. She talked about what it is like adopting an older dog. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South plays host to talented Wheeling Park
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South football coach Nate Tanner paid quite the compliment to the respective quarterbacks set to go head-to-head when Wheeling Park visits Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night. On the Wheeling Park sideline is second-year varsity starter Brett Phillips. For Parkersburg South, Robert Shockey continues to produce...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia’s Staff Contacts Manhattan Transfer G Jose Perez
On Tuesday night, West Virginia’s basketball staff made contact with Manhattan transfer guard Jose Perez, WV Sports Now learned. Perez entered the portal earlier in the day after head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed from his duties. Perez (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) is entering his senior season. Just hours after...
WDTV
Tommie Franklin Poe, Jr.
Tommie Franklin Poe, Jr., 61, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. He was born in Randolph County a son of Tommie Franklin Poe, Sr. and the late Clara Belle Dowler Poe. He as a dedicated member of Victory Baptist Church. He was the Owner/Operator...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charliena Gilmore from Ember Arts joined First at 4. She talked about decorations for the holiday season that can be created at Ember Arts and “Gnomevember.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Grafton Monster
Have you ever seen a gigantic, scary, 7-feet-tall, broad-shouldered blob, with a humpback and weird smile in West Virginia? Odds are you have not. What if I were to tell you that there is such a monster that was sighted by Robert Cockrell on June 16, 1964, in Grafton, West Virginia. Robert stated that after he got off of work at 11 p.m. He journeyed home down Yates Avenue on the Western side of the Tygart River. He took a sharp turn on the road and allegedly encountered the Grafton Monster, calling it a “huge white obstruction” with white skin and no head. He sped home terrified and called his friends, Jerry Morse and Jim Mouser to help him investigate the area where he encountered the monster. There was no sign of the creature once they got there, but the grass where it was standing was crushed and a low whistling noise followed them as they looked for the monster. The next day, Cockrell went to work and didn’t say anything about the monster to his co-workers. However, he did hear other people talking about their sightings of the monster. Cockrell got over 20 calls about the Grafton monster from people who had also reported seeing this big critical monster. Robert started to write an article about the monster, listening to others entail about the Grafton monster. He ended up publishing the article in The Sentinel on June 18, 1964.
WDTV
“Kindness and Respect”: Two words beloved educator in Lewis County lived by
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Kindness and respect are the two words Beth Nichols lived by. As a teacher and cheer coach, she was a big part of the Lewis County community in every aspect and touched so many people’s hearts. Her co-worker, Becky Markley, said there is no one...
