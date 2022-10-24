Read full article on original website
Related
Here's What Happened When Taylor Swift And Eddie Redmayne Did A Screen Test For "Les Misérables" Together
Taylor auditioned for the 2012 film but didn't land the part.
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
14 Celebrities Were Basically Forced To Anglicize, Shorten, Or Change Their Names To Appease Hollywood
Psych actor James Rodriguez adopted the stage name James Roday after losing out on two big roles because of his Mexican last name, but he proudly changed it back in 2020.
Comments / 0