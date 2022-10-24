Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Why Is Crypto Booming in Turkey?
At least 8 million people in Turkey are engaged in crypto, according to a 2022 research report by Turkish crypto exchange Paribu. CoinDesk Executive Director of Global Content Emily Parker shares insights into Turkey's crypto adoption and regulation.
CoinDesk
Morgan Stanley Says Record Number of Bitcoin Have Not Been Used for 6 Months; Future of Bitcoin Adoption
A record 78% of Bitcoin has not been used in transactions in the last six months, and the level is increasing, according to a Morgan Stanley research report. Plus, El Salvador and Lugano have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at boosting local and global bitcoin adoption.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Turns South Toward $20K, Huobi Cuts Ties With the HUSD Stablecoin
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) has erased previous day gains but was still holding at above $20,000 Friday. The cryptocurrency is up...
CoinDesk
CFTC Commissioner Romero on Why Crypto Echoes Risks of 2008 Financial Crisis
Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shares insights into why crypto and the broader financial landscape today echo the environment that triggered the 2008 financial crisis. Plus, the future of crypto regulation.
CoinDesk
US GDP Expands 2.6% in Q3; Core Scientific’s Shares Plummet After Bankruptcy Warning
The U.S. economy rose in the third quarter after two consecutive months of contraction. Shares of the world's largest bitcoin miner, Core Scientific (CORZ), plummeted to as low as 23 cents after the firm warned it could enter into bankruptcy. CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said crypto echoes the risks of the 2008 financial crisis.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Above $20K as GDP Increased at 2.6% Annual Rate in Q3
Bitcoin (BTC) is holding its ground above $20,000 as U.S. GDP accelerated at an annual rate of 2.6% in the third quarter. Eaglebrook Advisors Vice President of Research Joe Orsini joins “First Mover” to discuss his crypto outlook as the economy sees positive growth. Plus, insights on Meta's loss in revenue.
CoinDesk
Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX ‘Likely’ to Create a Stablecoin: Report
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told The Big Whale in an interview that the crypto exchange “is very likely" to create a stablecoin. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses what kind of stablecoin it could be and the exchange’s moves in a bear market.
CoinDesk
Kazakhstan to Integrate CBDC on BNB Chain, Binance CEO Says
The National Bank of Kazakhstan will integrate its central bank digital currency (CBDC) on Binance's blockchain network BNB Chain, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Thursday. "The Hash" hosts discuss why this could be a historic moment for the BNB ecosystem and digital money at large.
Exclusive-United States to put United Nations focus on Iran protests
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses.
CoinDesk
Crypto Outlook as US Tech Giants Report Earnings
Crypto majors are slipping in the past 24 hours following a plunge in U.S. technology stocks as key companies reported lower-than-expected earnings. eToro Crypto Consultant Glen Goodman weighs in on the price actions. Plus, reaction to the latest U.S. inflation data and its impact on bitcoin (BTC).
CoinDesk
BIS Report Finds CBDCs Useful in Foreign Exchange Transactions
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) revealed in a report that CBDCs come in handy for foreign exchange transfers as they saw 20 different commercial banks conduct over 160 payments worth around a total of $22 million. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the ongoing Project mBridge and what it means for CBDC adoptions around the world.
