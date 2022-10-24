ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Why Is Crypto Booming in Turkey?

At least 8 million people in Turkey are engaged in crypto, according to a 2022 research report by Turkish crypto exchange Paribu. CoinDesk Executive Director of Global Content Emily Parker shares insights into Turkey's crypto adoption and regulation.
CoinDesk

US GDP Expands 2.6% in Q3; Core Scientific’s Shares Plummet After Bankruptcy Warning

The U.S. economy rose in the third quarter after two consecutive months of contraction. Shares of the world's largest bitcoin miner, Core Scientific (CORZ), plummeted to as low as 23 cents after the firm warned it could enter into bankruptcy. CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said crypto echoes the risks of the 2008 financial crisis.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Above $20K as GDP Increased at 2.6% Annual Rate in Q3

Bitcoin (BTC) is holding its ground above $20,000 as U.S. GDP accelerated at an annual rate of 2.6% in the third quarter. Eaglebrook Advisors Vice President of Research Joe Orsini joins “First Mover” to discuss his crypto outlook as the economy sees positive growth. Plus, insights on Meta's loss in revenue.
CoinDesk

Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX ‘Likely’ to Create a Stablecoin: Report

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told The Big Whale in an interview that the crypto exchange “is very likely" to create a stablecoin. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses what kind of stablecoin it could be and the exchange’s moves in a bear market.
CoinDesk

Kazakhstan to Integrate CBDC on BNB Chain, Binance CEO Says

The National Bank of Kazakhstan will integrate its central bank digital currency (CBDC) on Binance's blockchain network BNB Chain, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Thursday. "The Hash" hosts discuss why this could be a historic moment for the BNB ecosystem and digital money at large.
Reuters

Exclusive-United States to put United Nations focus on Iran protests

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses.
CoinDesk

Crypto Outlook as US Tech Giants Report Earnings

Crypto majors are slipping in the past 24 hours following a plunge in U.S. technology stocks as key companies reported lower-than-expected earnings. eToro Crypto Consultant Glen Goodman weighs in on the price actions. Plus, reaction to the latest U.S. inflation data and its impact on bitcoin (BTC).
CoinDesk

BIS Report Finds CBDCs Useful in Foreign Exchange Transactions

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) revealed in a report that CBDCs come in handy for foreign exchange transfers as they saw 20 different commercial banks conduct over 160 payments worth around a total of $22 million. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the ongoing Project mBridge and what it means for CBDC adoptions around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy