Forsberg: Catching up with Smart to talk Boston's early-season D originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Marcus Smart is the Dean of Defense. He has the trophy to prove it. So watching the Boston Celtics slip from having the No. 1 defense for nearly all of last season to slotting 24th overall in defensive rating through four games early in the 2022-23 season does not sit particularly well with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO