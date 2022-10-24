Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Related
NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
NECN
Forsberg: An Unlikely Contributor Could Be a Key Factor in Celtics' Frontcourt
Forsberg: Why Luke Kornet could be a factor in Boston's frontcourt originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. That’s how long the Luke Kornet summer hype video ran. And that’s with a portion slowed down to accentuate the eyebrow-raising crossover that Kornet delivered during an otherwise unremarkable pickup game in a non-descript Tennessee gymnasium.
NECN
NBA Suspends Celtics' Grant Williams One Game for Role in Ejection Vs. Bulls
NBA suspends Celtics' Grant Williams one game for role in ejection vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics won't have Grant Williams in Friday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. The 23-year-old forward was suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for...
NECN
Forsberg: Catching Up With Marcus Smart to Talk Celtics D, Jaylen Brown's MVP Chances
Forsberg: Catching up with Smart to talk Boston's early-season D originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Marcus Smart is the Dean of Defense. He has the trophy to prove it. So watching the Boston Celtics slip from having the No. 1 defense for nearly all of last season to slotting 24th overall in defensive rating through four games early in the 2022-23 season does not sit particularly well with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
NECN
Klay Thompson Ejected From Warriors-Suns After Jawing With Devin Booker
Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NECN
Kyrie Irving Yells at Ben Simmons to Shoot the Ball Vs. Bucks
Did Kyrie Irving yell at Ben Simmons to shoot the ball vs. Bucks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Brooklyn Nets fans aren't the only ones clamoring for Ben Simmons to be more aggressive on offense. During Brooklyn's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Kyrie Irving yelled at Simmons...
NECN
WATCH: Brad Marchand Scores Two Goals in First Game Back With Bruins
WATCH: Brad Marchand scores twice in first game back with B's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Brad Marchand is back like he never left. The Boston Bruins winger, who underwent surgery on both hips in May, returned to the ice for Thursday night's game vs. the Detroit Red Wings. He quickly made his presence felt with a goal in the second period to put the B's up 2-0.
NECN
Bruins Reveal Marchand is Ahead of Schedule, Will Return Sooner Than Expected
Bruins reveal Marchand is ahead of schedule, will return sooner than expected originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is doing great in his rehab and should be back in the lineup before Thanksgiving. He was the first-line left wing next to Patrice Bergeron and Jake...
NECN
David Krejci Injury: Latest Update on Bruins Center and Who Will Replace Him
Krejci won't play vs. Blue Jackets after suffering upper body injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins welcomed a veteran forward back to the lineup Thursday night in Brad Marchand, and he didn't look rusty at all. The first-line left winger scored twice and picked up an...
Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series
Players' union head Tony Clark says years of inattention by Major League Baseball has contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950
Comments / 0