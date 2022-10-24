ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
Forsberg: An Unlikely Contributor Could Be a Key Factor in Celtics' Frontcourt

Forsberg: Why Luke Kornet could be a factor in Boston's frontcourt originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. That’s how long the Luke Kornet summer hype video ran. And that’s with a portion slowed down to accentuate the eyebrow-raising crossover that Kornet delivered during an otherwise unremarkable pickup game in a non-descript Tennessee gymnasium.
Forsberg: Catching Up With Marcus Smart to Talk Celtics D, Jaylen Brown's MVP Chances

Forsberg: Catching up with Smart to talk Boston's early-season D originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Marcus Smart is the Dean of Defense. He has the trophy to prove it. So watching the Boston Celtics slip from having the No. 1 defense for nearly all of last season to slotting 24th overall in defensive rating through four games early in the 2022-23 season does not sit particularly well with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Kyrie Irving Yells at Ben Simmons to Shoot the Ball Vs. Bucks

Did Kyrie Irving yell at Ben Simmons to shoot the ball vs. Bucks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Brooklyn Nets fans aren't the only ones clamoring for Ben Simmons to be more aggressive on offense. During Brooklyn's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Kyrie Irving yelled at Simmons...
WATCH: Brad Marchand Scores Two Goals in First Game Back With Bruins

WATCH: Brad Marchand scores twice in first game back with B's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Brad Marchand is back like he never left. The Boston Bruins winger, who underwent surgery on both hips in May, returned to the ice for Thursday night's game vs. the Detroit Red Wings. He quickly made his presence felt with a goal in the second period to put the B's up 2-0.
